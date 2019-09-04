Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Effort to disqualify lawyer part of U.S. campaign against Huawei: counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, China

(Reuters) - The effort to stop a former U.S. Justice Department official from representing Huawei is another step in a broader U.S. government campaign against the Chinese company, a lawyer for Huawei argued on Wednesday.

Lawyer Michael Levy said the company has not been given any material information as to why its counsel, James Cole, should be removed.

Cole is Huawei’s lead lawyer in the U.S. case against the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker for allegedly misleading global banks about its business in Iran.

U.S. prosecutors have asked the judge in the case to disqualify Cole, claiming his work as the No. 2 official in the Justice Department created "irresolvable conflicts of interest.” Prosecutors say Cole, who served as former deputy attorney general until 2015, had access to confidential information that he could use against the government.

In oral arguments in Brooklyn federal court, Levy told U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly that the decision to try to disqualify Cole was part of a "barrage" against the company that also includes a separate Justice Department case alleging trade secret theft and a decision to place Huawei on a Commerce Department blacklist that bans most U.S. sales to the firm.

"This case is quite clearly part of an overall agenda by the government against Huawei," Levy argued. The move to disqualify Cole, Levy said, "can be seen as one more tactical step."

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler told the judge the matter related to “a single criminal case,” and that Huawei had numerous other lawyers.

Much of the government’s argument is confidential and classified. Prosecutors say Cole supervised and participated in aspects of an investigation related to the Huawei case which has not been made public.

"The ultimate question is whether Mr. Cole has the government's confidences," Kessler said. "We don’t think it’s a close call.”

Cole claims he has no recollection of matters referenced as the basis for him to be disqualified from the case, according to another court filing. He served as deputy attorney general until 2015, and he has represented Huawei for at least two years.

On Wednesday, Cole said he would make his case to the judge after she closed her courtroom to the public because of the classified information involved.

The judge did not indicate when she would rule on whether to disqualify Cole, and set the next court hearing for December 12.

The case against Huawei is proceeding as Beijing and Washington engage in an escalating trade war.

It also is taking place as the United States has pressured other countries to drop Huawei from their cellular networks, worried its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the company says are unfounded.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in Canada in December at the request of the United States in connection with the case.

Meng and others are accused of conspiring to defraud HSBC and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with a company that operated in Iran, putting them at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

Cole entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Huawei and its U.S. subsidiary in Brooklyn in March.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Karen Freifeld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pCUSTOMER SURVEY IN AUGUST 2019 : Consumers Remain Optimistic
PU
11:28pOil prices rise after U.S. confirms trade talks with China to start
RE
11:27pTrade talk plans cheer risk currencies, hit safe-haven yen
RE
11:23pMalaysia firms up bauxite mining, export operating procedures
RE
11:17pChina and the U.S. Will Hold Trade Talks in Washington in October -- Update
DJ
11:17pSOMALIA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Boosting Education Outcomes is Critical for Sustained and Inclusive Growth
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:08pMARY BARRA : White House
RE
11:01pConfirmation of U.S.-China trade talks buoys shares, investor spirits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group