Efinix® Announces Availability of Three RISC-V® SoCs

06/02/2020 | 03:02am EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced availability of a series of three software defined, SoCs based on the popular RISC-V® core.

The three designs have been optimized for Efinix’s Trion® family of FPGAs and provide a range of compute and I/O capabilities in devices from the T8 to the T120. To learn more, visit: https://www.efinixinc.com/products-riscv.html.

“RISC-V is a versatile and efficient embedded compute solution,” said Mark Oliver, senior director of marketing at Efinix.  “Based on Charles Papon’s powerful and efficient VexRiscv design, our Trion® family of SoCs delivers pre-optimized RISC-V cores across the entire Trion FPGA product line from the cost optimized T8 right up to the T120.  Users can now easily create and deploy entire SoCs including embedded compute, I/O and custom functionality.”

For ease of use, the SoCs are preconfigured with a RISC-V core, memory, a range of I/O and have interfaces for embedding user functions.  In this way, designers can easily create entire systems that include embedded compute and user defined accelerators within the same FPGA.

“Since winning the RISC-V Soft CPU contest in 2018 and the Linux support addition, the VexRiscv core has been rising in popularity inside the open source community,” said Charles Papon, the designer of VexRiscv.  “Optimizing the core into pre-defined configurations on the Trion family of FPGAs will give a much larger number of designers a turnkey and cost-effective way to access the power of the core in a broad variety of system designs.”

Efinix RISC-V SoCs come with a complete set of tools for compiling and debugging application code on the RISC-V core along with example applications and tutorials.  They are compatible with the entire suite of Efinix development and evaluation boards and can be instantiated using the standard Efinity® tool flow.

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, drives the future of edge AI computing with its Trion® FPGA silicon platform. At the Trion FPGA’s core is Efinix’s disruptive Quantum™ FPGA technology which delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. Trion FPGAs, offering 4K to 200K logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. Our Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, Trion FPGAs address applications such as custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning and deep learning. Through Efinity, our customers can seamlessly migrate FPGA or full system into Quantum ASIC for ultra-high-volume production.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

Contact:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for Efinix

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
