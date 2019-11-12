Log in
News : Companies

Efinix® Rolls Out Trion® T120 FPGAs

11/12/2019 | 11:00am EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technologies, today announced the rollout of Trion® T120 FPGAs, featuring a small, high-density fabric, a hardened DDR memory controller and hardened MIPI CSI-2 and PHY interfaces.

Built on SMIC’s 40nm process, Trion T120 FPGAs are designed and developed to address high-volume cutting-edge products and applications in edge, compute and acceleration. At its core is Efinix’s Quantum architecture, which delivers low power, small form factor and cost advantages.

“The T120 FPGAs demonstrate how the Quantum architecture scales for high density,” said Efinix Co-founder, CTO, and SVP of Engineering Tony Ngai. “Higher density equals more compute power, which is driving the future of edge AI computing. Our disruptive Quantum architecture is taking FPGAs to the next level in today’s exciting environment of innovation.”

“Efinix’s Quantum technology is making the complex and challenging development of FPGA programmable products look simple and effortless,” said Kelvin Low, VP Marketing, Strategy & Overseas Sales of SMIC. “Coupled with our advanced and reliable 40nm Low Leakage platform, together we are accelerating innovation at unprecedented speeds.”

Trion T120 FPGAs’ low-power fabric delivers real programmability at the edge, while its dense architecture packs more compute power into a smaller footprint. T120 FPGAs also include a hardened DDR controller and MIPI CSI-2 and D-PHY blocks, supporting application acceleration in a low-power, small form factor device.

“We are at a pivotal moment for driving edge, compute and acceleration. T120 FPGAs are only at the beginning of the journey of where our Quantum architecture can take edge AI computing,” said Sammy Cheung, co-founder, CEO, and president of Efinix. “We will continue to advance our programmable compute platforms, as the development of T200 samples are already underway.”

About Efinix
Efinix, an innovator in programmable products, drives the future of edge AI computing with its Trion® FPGA platform. At the Trion FPGA’s core is Efinix’s disruptive Quantum™ FPGA technology which delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. Trion FPGAs, offering 4K to 200K logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. Our Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, Trion FPGAs address applications such as custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning and deep learning. Through Efinity, our customers can seamlessly migrate FPGA or full system into Quantum ASIC for ultra-high-volume production.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

Contact:
Steve Stratz
Relevanz Public Relations for Efinix
206.300.9134
steve@relevanzpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d2e36da-c314-4cfe-899f-6db6b5795143

Efinix® Trion® T120 FPGAs

Now, available featuring a small, high-density fabric, a hardened DDR memory controller and hardened MIPI CSI-2 and PHY interfaces

© GlobeNewswire 2019
