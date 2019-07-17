Log in
Egeria Corporation : Announces Public Funding Research Subscription

07/17/2019 | 11:56am EDT

A new service that demystifies public funding for clients

Egeria Corporation today announced Egeria Research, a new public funding research service. Egeria Research is a white-glove offering that leverages proprietary software in conjunction with a team of experienced researchers to provide a new and significantly more efficient way for startups, large organizations and independent consultants to discover public funding opportunities that can help grow their business.

“There are so many opportunities to leverage public funding out there, but very few people understand the process of finding and applying for those funds,” says Sedale Turbovsky, CEO at Egeria. “The public funding ecosystem is almost comically convoluted. Our team of researchers have years of experience and, when combined with the research software we’ve developed, we have a unique advantage to discover these opportunities for clients faster and more affordably than ever before.”

Features and benefits of Egeria Research include:

  • Industry- or geo-specific public funding opportunity reports
  • Win probability analysis
  • Downloads of past successful bids or applications
  • Funding program history
  • Additional points of contact
  • White-label options for consultants or agencies to provide our research to clients

Egeria Research is available now and is offered as a 12-month subscription that includes 12 reports and three hours of one-on-one expert consulting and technical assistance per report. Subscriptions start at $83 USD/month. For more information on Egeria Research, visit egeriaresearch.com.

About Egeria: Egeria Corporation is a Sacramento, California-based technology company focused on public funding. We develop cutting edge research software and data products to improve the citizen experience and support equitable access to public funding.


© Business Wire 2019
