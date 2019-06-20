Log in
Eggplant : Expands Test Automation Across Entire Lifecycle

06/20/2019 | 12:02pm BST

Low code tooling to accelerate usability and speed of automation; incorporating automated accessibility testing

Eggplant, the digital experience specialist, today announced the latest enhancements to its Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) Suite. The additions build on Eggplant’s proven ability to automate every aspect of the testing lifecycle through AI, machine learning, and analytics.

Eggplant’s DAI Suite is the first AI-driven test automation solution that is delivering continuous intelligent test automation focused on the customer experience. The new capabilities make the testing process even faster and easier by automating up to 80% of testing activities including test-case design, test execution, and results analysis. This allows teams to rapidly accelerate testing and integrate with DevOps at speed.

The addition of web based low code tooling enables both business testers and technical teams to quickly and easily realize the benefits from the guided and auto-generation of test assets. This significantly accelerates and automates the entire testing lifecycle and will transform the time to value for testing projects from months to days.

New additions to Eggplant’s DAI Suite for user experience testing include:

Web based low code tooling and auto-generation of all testing assets: This improves ease of use and accelerates the speed of deployment.

Accessibility testing: The automation of accessibility testing means that organizations can stay compliant and continually improve the user experience of software and applications for all users.

Unified object-based and visual testing: This single view allows the power of both visual testing and object-based testing to be seamlessly integrated extending the benefits of non-invasive, visual testing with seamless access to underlying properties.

Digital twin integration: Organizations can now easily and interactively define a digital twin of their application using the automated and guided web based graphical interface and use this to drive intelligent automated testing.

Other additions to the DAI Suite include improved usability and a new dashboard providing a single snapshot of all testing metrics, including the ROI of automation technology.

“Eggplant has transformed test automation by harnessing the power of AI-driven testing enabling customers to automate the testing lifecycle. Our vision is to allow businesses to truly optimize the digital experience by seamlessly delivering high quality software and applications at speed. The Digital Automation Intelligence Suite can now be quickly and easily deployed so that every organization can benefit from continuous intelligent testing today.”
Antony Edwards, COO Eggplant

● Find out more about the Digital Automation Intelligence Suite

● Follow Eggplant on Twitter

About Eggplant
Eggplant, the fastest growing test automation provider and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at eggplant.io.


© Business Wire 2019
