Eggplant : Launches Intelligent Robotic Process Automation Solution

Eggplant,
the provider of user-centric, intelligent testing and performance
solutions, has released Eggplant RPA: an intelligent Robotic Process
Automation (RPA) solution, harnessing Eggplant’s unique and patented
Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) capabilities.
DAI was designed initially for test automation—using artificial
intelligence to intelligently drive exploration of relevant user
journeys in any application, website or process. Now the same core DAI
technology—which can automate anything a person can do, including
intelligently understanding and acting on screen images and text and
driving any application through keyboard and mouse inputs, or through
APIs—has been packaged in an offering specifically for RPA.
Eggplant’s unique automation technology is already widely used for RPA
use cases across a variety of industry sectors. These use cases range
from database migration and audit trails for federal organizations, to
security patches for hospital servers, to marketing automation.
Eggplant has also used RPA to convert and migrate over 500,000 files for
a document management platform, speeding up processes and reducing
mundane, repetitive tasks for employees without the risk of human error
during manual entry.
For one Financial Services customer, Eggplant has deployed RPA to
provide database migration after the acquisition of a bank. Eggplant was
chosen for this project after a Financial Services technology provider
was unable to migrate the data in a reasonable timeframe. In the
healthcare industry, Eggplant has worked with a variety of institutions
to provide RPA for onboarding and offboarding new employees, testing
credentials of ex-employee logins, migrating and moving data between
systems, and preparing test environments. The increased demand for
Eggplant automation is the motivation behind the company creating a
package specifically to support RPA use cases.
Eggplant RPA offers a modeling interface to lay out an automation model
in a code-free way. This enables business users, not technical experts,
to drive the RPA solution. Eggplant RPA provides both attended and
unattended RPA (with and without human intervention) and automation for
multiple systems and processes. Eggplant RPA’s unique fusion automation
engine can automate processes across multiple platforms, including
mobile devices, desktop devices, mainframes, robots, speech driven
interfaces and anything else with a screen and input devices and/or an
API.
Eggplant RPA can work with Eggplant Real Customer Experience Insights
(CXI) to record and analyze the usage patterns of real users in
production and feed this into the Eggplant Modeler as a robotic process.
In addition, Eggplant RPA can be used to provide an API for a legacy
application that has no native API. To achieve this, a REST API can be
customized that then triggers Eggplant automation actions through an
application’s user interface.
Eggplant has been used to automate processes in the Orion space craft,
Coca-Cola vending machines, MRI scanners, Temenos banking systems,
Oracle Forms, and prototype mobile devices. This unique capability means
Eggplant RPA can automate apps and processes that are considered by many
to be un-automatable, ‘too dynamic’ or ‘too legacy’ to automate.
Quotes and Commentary
“Although the Robotic Process
Automation industry is fairly new, Eggplant has a long heritage in
automating the un-automatable. Our customers have naturally used
Eggplant for all kinds of automation including RPA and so it is was
listening to our customers and looking at their use cases, that lead us
to create Eggplant RPA. When faced with the prospect of RPA, many
organizations believe that it is too technical and that a lot of
developers need to be involved. However, with the powerful modeling and
fusion automation of Eggplant RPA, we are proving this is simply not the
case.”
Antony Edwards, CTO Eggplant
