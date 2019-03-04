Egon Zehnder : Finds Generation, Not Gender, Determines Attitudes at Work

An international study of business executives highlights the growing
challenge facing businesses as they accommodate the personal and
professional priorities of younger generations. The findings challenge
traditional gender stereotypes; showing women and men have strikingly
similar attitudes on leadership and diversity in the workplace.
Egon Zehnder, the world’s leadership advisory firm, conducted a study of
more than 2,500 executives across seven countries. The study uncovered a
significant gap in attitudes and priorities between generations,
particularly regarding diversity, leadership qualities, and career
development.
“Leadership expectations are changing,” said Cynthia Soledad, Egon
Zehnder consultant and co-leader of the firm’s Global Diversity Council.
“To be responsive to younger generations, today’s leaders must emphasize
humility, ethical behavior and strategic thinking.”
Results of the study are released as Egon Zehnder prepares to host Leaders
& Daughters: Power Moves events in over 30 cities worldwide,
bringing together leaders across generations to discuss the
opportunities and challenges women face in the professional world. 2019
marks the fifth anniversary of the initiative, which over its tenure has
convened more than 6,000 leaders, daughters, and mentees through 85
events around the world.
“Diverse organizations are more sustainable organizations, but we still
have a long way to go before biases are extinct and both genders are
given equal opportunities. The leaders, daughters and mentees we have
brought together over the five years of Leaders & Daughters
all have a part to play in helping women fulfill their potential,”
stated Karoline Vinsrygg, Partner and co-leader of Egon Zehnder’s Global
Diversity Council.
This year’s events focus on how an emerging generation is shifting the
traditional expectations and dynamics in the workplace. In addition to
the events, leaders from around the world pen personal letters of wisdom
to their daughters and mentees through the To
My Daughter campaign.
Key survey findings
Diversity
-
A diverse workplace is most important to younger generations:
Millennials (65%) and Gen Xers (61%) said it was very important,
compared with boomers (51%). A diverse workplace, say 62 percent of
millennials, is also very important to the success of the organization.
-
When it came to equal opportunities at work, a majority believed there
were equal opportunities for all, though female Gen Xers were the
least likely to believe that they had equal access to equal
opportunities (57% said they did) compared to female millennials (63%
said they did).
Expectations of leaders
-
When asked the most important qualities a great leader should embody,
those under 35 rate humility the highest — a preference even more
pronounced among men, with 55 percent of male millennials saying this
is important versus just 32 percent of male baby boomers.
-
Boomers are more likely to value resilience in a leader, with 35
percent citing it as an important quality, compared with 21 percent of
millennials.
-
When asked if their leaders modeled the desired qualities, millennials
were much more likely than other generations to say their leaders
always exhibit the key leadership qualities they expected (38%), while
only 22 percent of boomers and 26 percent of Gen Xers concurred.
Career development
-
The vast majority of respondents (86%) experienced some type of
barrier during their career journeys — though a third of male boomers
claimed they had faced no barriers to success at all.
-
Millennials show a strong desire for mentoring and sponsorship. When
asked about factors that have limited their opportunities at work,
more than twice as many millennials than boomers (35% vs. 17%) claimed
that a lack of mentors or sponsors has been a barrier to their own
career success.
-
While leadership ambitions have nearly evened out between men and
women (27% of women and 31% of men aim to reach the C-suite), women
may have a more difficult path ahead. Egon Zehnder’s 2018 Global Board
Diversity Tracker shows women make up just 3.7 percent of CEOs and
12.2 percent of CFOs globally.
Career priorities and motivations
-
Millennials are more likely to agree that their work-life balance is
about right, with 87 percent agreeing, versus 80 percent of Gen Xers
and 78 percent of baby boomers.
-
Men and women gave almost identical answers on personal and
professional priorities, with 27 percent claiming their professional
identify is their top priority, 17 percent saying their personal or
family life is their priority, and 56 percent saying they balance the
two.
NOTES TO EDITORS
About the 2019 Leaders & Daughters Survey
The 2019 Leaders & Daughters Global Survey explores findings from more
than 2,500 people in management and leadership positions in the U.S.,
Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India and the U.K. Fieldwork was
conducted in January and early February 2019.
About the Leaders & Daughters 2019 events series
Egon Zehnder introduced the Leaders & Daughters event series in 2016 to
mark International Women’s Day and bring generations of leaders together.
This year’s theme, Power Moves, explores how the priorities of
tomorrow’s leaders will reshape the workplace.
About Egon Zehnder
Egon Zehnder is the world’s leadership advisory firm, sharing one goal:
To transform people, organizations and the world through great
leadership. We know what great leaders can do and are passionate about
delivering the best leadership services for our clients. As One Firm,
our more than 470 consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries globally
bring our individual strengths to form one powerful collaborative team.
We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned
enterprises and non-profit and government agencies to provide board
advisory services, CEO search and succession, executive search,
executive assessment, leadership development and cultural and
organizational transformation. We share a commitment and pride in doing
work that contributes to shaping successful leaders, stronger companies,
and a better world.
