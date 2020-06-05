Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Egypt: IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on a 12-Month US$5.2 Billion Stand-By Arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 04:06pm EDT
Egypt: IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on a 12-Month US$5.2 Billion Stand-By Arrangement

June 5, 2020

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF's Executive Board for discussion and decision.
  • Egypt's Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)-following support under the IMF's Rapid Financing Facility (RFI)-aims to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping maintain macroeconomic stability, strengthen the social safety net, and support reforms to spur private-sector-led growth and job creation.
  • Financing from Egypt's international partners will be critical to support the key reform objectives and ensure reform success.

Washington, DC - In response to a request from the Egyptian authorities, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Ms. Uma Ramakrishnan held virtual meetings from May 19 to June 5, 2020 with the Egyptian authorities to discuss IMF financial support for the authorities' policy plans to ensure macroeconomic stability and a strong economic recovery. At the end of the virtual discussions, Ms. Ramakrishnan issued the following statement:

'I am pleased to announce that the Egyptian authorities and the IMF team have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 12-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). The SBA, with requested access of SDR 3.8 billion (equivalent to around US$5.2 billion), supports the authorities' efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability amid the COVID-19 shock while continuing to advance key structural reforms. This will safeguard the gains achieved by Egypt over the past three years and put the country on strong footing for sustained recovery as well as higher and more inclusive growth and job creation over the medium term. The SBA will also aim to support health and social spending, improve fiscal transparency, and advance further reforms to spur private-sector-led growth and job creation. The arrangement is also expected to catalyze additional bilateral and multilateral financial support.

'This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board, which is expected to consider Egypt's request in the coming weeks.'

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Randa Elnagar

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 20:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pAPHRIA : SEC Filing (8-A12B) - New Listing Registration
PU
04:26pTUXIS : June 5, 2020 Tuxis Corporation Announces Virtual Meeting for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
04:25pLSI INDUSTRIES INC. : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rules
AQ
04:23pGODADDY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pURBAN OUTFITTERS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pROTH CH25 : CH ACQUISITION I CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:23pCLOUDFLARE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pMACK CALI REALTY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pLAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
4ABB LTD : ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group