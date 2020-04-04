Log in
Egypt and Sudan begin operating joint electricity grid

04/04/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

The electricity grids of Egypt and Sudan were officially connected on Friday with an initial capacity of 60 megawatts, Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Mining said.

The extension of the grid to Sudan's northern regions was completed with testing on Friday morning, part of efforts to expand power supply, the ministry said.

The line was completed in April last year with a length of 100 km (62 miles) in Egypt and 70 km (44 miles) in Sudan, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Saturday.

The first phase of connectivity aims to provide Sudan with a capacity of up to 70 megawatts, increasing to 300 megawatts in the second phase after the upgrade of some Sudanese power stations, it added.

Egypt has rapidly expanded its power generation in recent years and has been looking to export surplus electricity to neighbouring countries.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Moamen Said Ataallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Grant McCool and Ros Russell)

