Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Egypt c.bank cuts key interest rates after inflation eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 03:27am EST
Central Bank of Egypt's headquarter is seen in downtown Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank made a surprise cut to its overnight interest rates on Thursday, citing a strong drop in inflation and an improvement in other macroeconomic indicators.

The bank lowered its deposit rate to 15.75 percent from 16.75 and its lending rate to 16.75 percent from 17.75, it said in a statement, its first rate cuts since March 2018.

Ten out of 14 economists polled by Reuters said the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was unlikely to change its overnight rates, while only four expected it to cut them.

The MPC said data "continued to confirm the moderation of underlying inflationary pressures", leading it to lower rates by 100 basis points.

"This remains consistent with tight real monetary conditions and with achieving the inflation target of 9 percent (plus or minus 3 percentage points) in 2020 Q4 and price stability over the medium term."

Consumer inflation fell to 12.0 percent in December and 12.7 percent in January from 15.7 percent in November, while core inflation edged up to 8.6 percent year in January from 8.3 percent in December.

The MPC said GDP growth had risen slightly to an annual 5.5 percent in last quarter of 2018 and unemployment, at 8.9 percent, had fallen to its lowest since 2010.

"I think it’s a very good move," Hany Farahat, senior economist at Egyptian investment bank CI Capital, said of the rate cut. "More importantly, it predicts further cuts in policy rates throughout 2019, which is going to be very good for the investment environment."

He said net foreign assets picked up in January and foreign inflows into the treasuries market had increased, accompanied by a 1.5 percentage point fall in yields over the last month.

The MPC last cut interest rates by 100 basis points in March and another 100 bps in February 2018.

"All of the economic indicators were welcoming a reversion to normality," said Wael Ziada, head of investment company Zilla Capital. "The high interest rates were not sustainable."

"Macro relief is imminent. Inflation as you continue to restructure will be an accompanying pain, but short lived with spikes related to time of significant events."

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:27aEgypt c.bank cuts key interest rates after inflation eases
RE
02/14#FedValentines is back; roses, rates and job market slack
RE
02/14Unloved and indebted, UK plc risks higher bond repayment costs from Brexit
RE
02/14Kenya's KenGen to raise funds from the market this year, eyes green bond
RE
02/13China considering measures to adjust lending rates for companies - central bank official
RE
02/13UK watchdog tells commodity, bond traders to step up market surveillance
RE
02/13British Government Bond Yields Fall After Latest Inflation Data
DJ
02/12Bundesbank's Jens Weidmann Says ECB's Bond Buys Could Jeopardize Its Independence
DJ
02/11Altria to tap European bond market to help fund Juul stake buy
RE
02/09BOND REPORT : 'Passion Budgeting' Lets You Keep What Matters Most Yet Still Fix Your Finances
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4ENI : Eni 4Q Net Profit Fell, Sales Rose
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.