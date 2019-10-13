Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt cuts stock exchange fees in bid to boost investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2019 | 09:14am EDT

(Reuters) - The Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) said on Sunday it had approved lowering stock exchange trading fees to encourage investment and competitiveness with other regional markets.

The decision will now be sent to the cabinet for final approval, the FRA said in a statement.

The FRA approved cutting trading service fees to 0.005% from 0.00625%, clearing and settlement fees to 0.0100% from 0.0125% and stock market commissions to 0.0100% from 0.0120%.

The cost charged to investors for trading insurance would also fall to 0.005% from 0.010%. Trading service fees on bonds listed on the stock exchange will be reduced to become half the trading service fees on shares following the adjustment.

Other regional stock exchanges have similarly been reducing investor costs. These include the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which reduced commissions by as much as 90% on July 1.

The Egyptian government plans to sell shares in some 23 state-owned companies on the stock exchange, as part of a plan to raise 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.93 billion) by selling minority stakes at the local stock market. The programme has been repeatedly delayed, including due to emergeing market turbulence last year.

($1 = 16.2300 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk;Writing by Mahmoud Mourad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40aCorrection to China stimulus article
DJ
10:04a'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers
RE
09:24aIn planning for next U.S. recession, economists say, don't fret about debt
RE
09:14aEgypt cuts stock exchange fees in bid to boost investments
RE
08:56aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Minister Pandor to undertake a Working Visit to the Middle East from 15 to 16 October 2019
PU
08:01aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Joint Statement Between Nepal and the People's Republic of China
PU
07:51aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan to Visit Azerbaijan
PU
07:38aVietnam's 2019 economic growth seen higher than 6.8 pct - president
RE
07:31aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Nepal
PU
06:06aNO : 298, 13 October 2019, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Baku in the Context of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group