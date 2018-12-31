Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt expects 5th tranche of IMF loan in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 01:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive the fifth instalment of its $12 billion IMF loan programme in January, the president's office said on Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund offered the three-year loan programme in 2016 after Egypt agreed to a package of reforms including the devaluation of the pound, cuts to energy subsidies and the introduction of a value-added tax.

The IMF postponed a review of Egypt's economic reform programme, initially planned for earlier this month, prompting speculation that the fifth tranche of the loan, worth $2 billion, might be delayed.

However, central bank Governor Tarek Amer briefed President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday on the "positive results" of the IMF's most recent staff team visit to Egypt, Sisi's office said in a statement.

This included "commendation of the government's rigorous adherence to the implementation of targeted reform measures according to predetermined timetables, with delivery of the $2 billion fifth tranche of the IMF loan expected in January 2019," the statement said.

Sisi spoke by phone to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde about the implementation of the reform programme on Dec. 21, the presidency said at the time.

Many economists have praised Egypt's economic reforms over the past two years, though austerity measures have caused immediate pain for wide swathes of Egypt's 98 million population.

Egypt earlier this year approved a mechanism to link domestic fuel prices to those in the international market as it gradually weans the country away from most energy subsidies, but the government has yet to implement it.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Patrick Werr; editing by David Stamp and Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China makes solid progress in curbing financial risks
PU
07:22aSouth African credit demand growth slows to 5.56 pct in November
RE
07:16aEDWARD LAMPERT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13aEgypt expects 5th tranche of IMF loan in January
RE
06:51aStocks pin hopes on Sino-U.S. talk, as year ends deep in the red
RE
06:50aStocks pin hopes on Sino-U.S. talk, as year ends deep in the red
RE
06:47aStocks pin hopes on Sino-U.S. talk, as year ends deep in the red
RE
06:39aASIAN AGRI : Committed to Best Environmental Management Practice, Asian Agri Receives Green Proper Award
PU
06:36aChina factory activity shrinks for first time in over two years, 2019 looks tougher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to expand Whole Foods stores - WSJ
2Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio
3EGYPTIAN TRANSPORT (EGYTRANS) : EGYPTIAN TRANSPORT (EGYTRANS) : ETRS.CA) Decisions of the Board of Directors' ..
4NOTORE CHEMICAL IND PLC : NOTORE CHEMICAL IND : Records N26.8bn Revenue, Eyes More Growth after TAM
5AVANGARD OAO (P) : AVANGARD P : Putin Views Launch Of Russia's Hypersonic Missile
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.