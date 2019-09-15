Egypt expects several share offerings by end of year - official

One small company worth about 50 million Egyptian pounds was also expected to offer shares on the Nile Stock Exchange, which specialises in small and medium sized enterprises, said Sayed Abdel Fadeel, head of the authority's corporate finance department. He did not name the companies.

Egypt promised to sell minority stakes in several state companies in late 2018 but postponed the offerings following emerging market turbulence.

($1 = 16.3200 Egyptian pounds)

