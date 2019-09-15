Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt expects several share offerings by end of year - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:28am EDT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt expects two state companies and one private pharmaceuticals firm worth more than one billion Egyptian pounds ($61.3 million) to make share offerings by the end of the year, an official at the Financial Regulatory Authority said on Sunday.

One small company worth about 50 million Egyptian pounds was also expected to offer shares on the Nile Stock Exchange, which specialises in small and medium sized enterprises, said Sayed Abdel Fadeel, head of the authority's corporate finance department. He did not name the companies.

Egypt promised to sell minority stakes in several state companies in late 2018 but postponed the offerings following emerging market turbulence.

($1 = 16.3200 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aANALYST VIEW : Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel
RE
08:00aSaudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
RE
07:28aEgypt expects several share offerings by end of year - official
RE
07:13aEgypt's economy to grow by 8% annually by 2022- PM
RE
06:15aCompanies Slow to Move Away From Libor
DJ
05:22aQATARGAS OPERATING : Qatar Petroleum issues EPC tender for liquid products storage and loading facilities of the North Field Expansion Project
PU
05:07aUAE regulator not optimistic on Boeing 737 MAX return this year
RE
03:45aWest African leaders pledge $1 bln to fight Islamist threat
RE
01:10aFACEBOOK : Global regulators to question Facebook's Libra amid EU concerns - paper
RE
12:22aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Thailand worries mass tourism is bringing security troubles
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
3Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
4MACROGENICS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc...
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Global regulators to question Facebook's Libra amid EU concerns - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group