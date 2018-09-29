Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt halts gas imports after final shipments arrived - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 10:49am CEST
Molla is pictured at his office in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will stop importing natural gas after its final liquefied shipments arrived last week, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Saturday.

Earlier this year El Molla said Egypt would stop importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of the 2017/18 fiscal year as it speeds up production at recently discovered gas fields.

"With the last liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Egypt last week, we announce a halt on gas imports," El Molla said. He did not provide details on the number of shipments Egypt had received this year.

Egypt aims to be a regional hub for the trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a string of major discoveries in recent years, including the giant Zohr offshore gas field which holds an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The country's production of natural gas this month reached 6.6 billion cubic feet per day, compared with 6 billion feet per day in July. Production has been growing steadily since the field began operating in December.

EL Molla said in January the country would save $250 million per month by no longer importing LNG.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Supercharging economic development through South-South collaboration
PU
10:49aEgypt halts gas imports after final shipments arrived - minister
RE
10:40a'Turbulence' in ties threatens U.S.-China security meeting
RE
10:13aNigerian oil unions aim to resolve dispute with Chevron in two weeks - union official
RE
10:12aZARIF : US obsession with Iran is backfiring everywhere
PU
10:10aIMF disburses $245 mln loan tranche to Tunisia - official source
RE
10:08aRandgold faces pushback from Congo over Barrick takeover of Kibali mine
RE
10:03aZambia hikes mining taxes in 2019 budget to rein in debt
RE
09:42aQATARGAS OPERATING : recognises long serving employees
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.