Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt issues dollar-denominated eurobonds worth $2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:23am EST
The headquarters of the Ministry of Finance is pictured in Cairo

Egypt has issued dollar-denominated eurobonds worth $2 billion in three tranches to cover part of its $5 billion 2019-2020 budget, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The issuance included $500 million of four-year bonds with a 4.55% yield, $1 billion of 12-year bonds with a 7.05% yield, and $500 million of 40-year bonds with a 8.15% yield, it said.

Subscription orders exceeded $14.5 billion within few hours of the issuance announcement, which helped lower the yields by 45 basis points compared with the initial price guidance, the ministry said.

It described the 40-year bond as "the longest international bond in the Middle East and North Africa".

Egypt has a difficult foreign-debt repayment schedule for the next two years and is trying to expand its investor base, extend its maturity and borrow at lower interest rates.

The country's foreign debt stood at $108.7 billion at the end of June, up 17.3% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Toby Chopra, Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 14 November 2019
PU
06:05aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : welcomes insurance holistic framework
PU
06:05aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : report highlights need to address remaining resolution gaps
PU
06:05aKTK KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA : Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company PJSC Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2019 Operating and Financial Results
PU
06:05aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
06:00aStocks fall as Hong Kong protests go on; Turkish lira weakens
RE
06:00aBeijing's Latest Effort to Get Its Numbers Taken Seriously
DJ
06:00aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Economic Accounts for Agriculture, 2018
PU
05:56aBig, fast cull in South Korea over swine fever raises safety concerns
RE
05:55a'Suffering' German economy narrowly escapes recession in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group