Egypt issues dollar-denominated eurobonds worth $2 billion

The issuance included $500 million of four-year bonds with a 4.55% yield, $1 billion of 12-year bonds with a 7.05% yield, and $500 million of 40-year bonds with a 8.15% yield, it said.

Subscription orders exceeded $14.5 billion within few hours of the issuance announcement, which helped lower the yields by 45 basis points compared with the initial price guidance, the ministry said.

It described the 40-year bond as "the longest international bond in the Middle East and North Africa".

Egypt has a difficult foreign-debt repayment schedule for the next two years and is trying to expand its investor base, extend its maturity and borrow at lower interest rates.

The country's foreign debt stood at $108.7 billion at the end of June, up 17.3% year-on-year.

