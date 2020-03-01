Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 04:11am EST

Egypt introduced exceptional measures on Sunday to make it easier for listed companies to buy treasury stocks, a move aimed at supporting the stock market following a sharp fall in world markets in the past few days.

Under the new rules announced by the financial regulator, companies will be temporarily allowed to notify the stock exchange on the day they plan to purchase treasury stocks instead of having to give three days' notice.

That would encourage companies to buy treasury stocks, which are shares that companies buy back for a period of time and re-sell them later.

"[The change] comes in light of the latest events and developments that the global financial markets have faced and the wave of sharp declines that Arab and foreign exchanges have witnessed," the regulator said in a statement.

Global stock markets fell sharply on Friday, bringing total losses for the week to $5 trillion on growing fears about the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

Egypt's blue-chip index fell again on Sunday, opening down 3.6%.

Stock exchanges in the Gulf also plunged in early trade led by Kuwait and Dubai.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:11aEgypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market
RE
03:37aRussia's Putin says current oil prices acceptable
RE
02:30aDubai's Emirates Group sees slowdown due to coronavirus - document
RE
12:33aTrump Counts on the Fed To Shore Up Markets, Keeping Up His Pressure Tactics
DJ
12:26aMacau's gaming revenues tumble 87.8% in February over coronavirus impact
RE
02/29South Korea Exports Rise 4.5% in February After 14 Months of Decline
DJ
02/29Germany has means to respond if coronavirus sparks economic crisis - finance minister
RE
02/29Venezuela revamps PDVSA leadership after Maduro launches restructuring
RE
02/29ADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Hosts Youth Circle at its Umm Lulu Offshore Platform as it ...
PU
02/29MARITIME DELIVERS ROBUST ECONOMICS FOR UPDATED HAMMERDOWN PROJECT RESOURCE : After-Tax NPV 5% Of $111.3m, IRR 50.5% And 1.5 Year Payback
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's Samsung Elec closes mobile device plant af..
2Russia's Putin says current oil prices acceptable
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning
5NIKE, INC. : At U.S. Olympics Marathon Trials, It Was All About the Shoes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group