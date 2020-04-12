Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt postpones Banque du Caire stake sale due to coronavirus -chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 05:14am EDT
A man walks in front of a branch of Banque Du Caire in Cairo

Egypt has postponed its plans to sell a minority stake in state-owned Banque du Caire in an initial public offering (IPO) starting mid-April due to the spread of the coronavirus, a local newspaper on Sunday quoted the bank chairman as saying.

Chairman Tarek Fayed had told Reuters in March that the plan remained to sell the stake, worth about $500 million, provided investor interest held up in the face of the virus.

"Plans to offer a share of the bank on the Egyptian Stock Exchange are currently deferred due to the spread of the new coronavirus globally and locally, and the impact on both local and global stock markets," Fayed told the private Almasry Alyoum newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

He provided no further detail.

The sale would be Egypt's biggest sale of state assets since 2006.

The bank is part of a revived privatisation programme involving a long list of state companies which was announced three years ago but which has faced repeated delays.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Continues 7-Year Winning Streak with RoSPA Award
PU
06:03aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus
PU
05:45aU.S. Tariffs Hamper Imports of Sanitizer, Disinfectants
DJ
05:28aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : About 85 lakh PMUY beneficiaries have got the LPG cylinder in April, 2020;
PU
05:14aEgypt postpones Banque du Caire stake sale due to coronavirus -chairman
RE
04:18aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Publishes Position Paper on the Impact of Covid-19 Crisis on the Palestinian Economy
PU
02:13aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA's “Plant, Plant, Plant Program” to benefit all farmers, fishers, consumers nationwide
PU
01:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's rural cooperatives support sales of farm products from Hubei
PU
12:44aChina's U.S. envoy says trade deal being implemented, hopes for coordinated response
RE
12:21aWorld Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
2APPLE INC. : THE CHOICE FACING INVESTORS: buy the bounce, or bet on a bottom
3ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : C O R R E C T I O N -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd./
4AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia founders not taking salary; staff accepts up to 75% pay cut
5STREAM MEDIA CORPORATION : STREAM MEDIA : "The Stars in April" Acquired by Iron Stream Media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group