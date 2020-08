GASC said it wants at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, and is seeking the oil for arrival from Oct. 25-Nov. 20.

Traders should submit two separate price offers, one for at sight payment terms and another for a 180-day credit facility payment, GASC said.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Giles Elgood)