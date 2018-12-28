Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Egypt's central bank holds interest rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:11am CET
Headquarters of Egypt's Central Bank are seen in downtown Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank left its key overnight interest rates steady on Thursday, keeping the deposit rate at 16.75 percent and the lending rate at 17.75 percent.

All 13 economists polled by Reuters had expected rates to remain unchanged.

"Current policy rates and the inflation outlook remain in line with achieving the targeted disinflation path," the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement.

"The MPC closely monitors all economic developments and will not hesitate to adjust its stance to achieve its mandate of price stability over the medium term," it said.

Headline inflation slowed to 15.7 percent in November from 17.7 percent in October as fruit and vegetable prices declined, after rising for three consecutive months.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, slowed to 7.94 percent in November, its lowest since April 2016, from 8.86 percent in October.

GDP grew by 5.3 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June 2018, the highest rate in 10 years.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:11aEgypt's central bank holds interest rates
RE
12/27Philippine corporate bond issuance may hit $3.8 billion in 2019
RE
12/27China to improve infrastructure for local government bond issuance - Shanghai Securities News
RE
12/26China seeks to let banks issue perpetual bonds 'soon' to replenish capital
RE
12/21Bond market 'recession' gauge falters outside United States
RE
12/21Japan's top MOF official says low long-term rates hurting banks
RE
12/20Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates -- Update
DJ
12/20Spooked global funds drive up cash and bond holdings
RE
12/20U.S. funds still leaning towards cash and bonds - Reuters poll
RE
12/20South African state asset manager buys up struggling arms firm's bonds
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3APHRIA INC : Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.