Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt's core inflation rises to 8.6 pct yr/yr in January -c.bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 08:27am EST

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation has increased to 8.6 percent year on year in January from 8.3 percent in December, the central bank said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah Oil & Gas ...TENDER NO 891
PU
09:20aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zueitina Oil Company ... ANNOUNCEMENT TO PROSPECTIVE CATHODIC PROTECTION COMPANIES/CONTRACTORS
PU
09:06aBritain beefs up plans to punish pension pot mismanagement
RE
08:50aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : “We are in a race with time to unlock Africa's full potential” – Akinwumi Adesina, 2019 Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate
PU
08:50aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Corruption does not invest in the future, it kills the future.” – Akinwumi Adesina, at World Peace Summit of Global leaders
PU
08:27aEgypt's core inflation rises to 8.6 pct yr/yr in January -c.bank
RE
08:05aUN-recognised govt of Libya says its forces reach El Sharara oil field
RE
07:56aParis seeks $14 million from Airbnb for illegal adverts
RE
07:20aIDEAS OF ORDER : Charting a Course for the Financial Stability Board
PU
07:15aTariffs Have Increased Steel Prices -- and Uncertainty -- for Many Small U.S. Firms
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : EXCLUSIVE: Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, sources
2No deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby
3GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
4APPLE : APPLE : Saudi Arabia Creates Application to Monitor Female Family Members
5PREMIER FOODS PLC : PREMIER FOODS : says CEO Darby will get at least 1 million pound exit deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.