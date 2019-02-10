Log in
Egypt's core inflation rises to 8.6 pct yr/yr in January -c.bank
0
02/10/2019 | 08:27am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation has increased to 8.6 percent year on year in January from 8.3 percent in December, the central bank said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)
0
