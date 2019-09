"The Egyptian government expects growth to gradually pick up to 8 percent by 2022," Madbouly told a meeting of Arab central bank governors.

In July, Madbouly said gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.6% in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Barring the oil industry, Egypt’s economy has struggled to attract foreign investors since the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)