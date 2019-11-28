Log in
Egypt's parliament confirms reappointment of Amer as central bank governor

11/28/2019 | 07:32am EST
Egypt's Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer speaks at a news conference in Cairo

Egypt's parliament approved the appointment of central bank governor Tarek Amer to a second four-year term on Thursday, state media reported, a sign Egypt's policies will continue after he oversaw a three-year IMF economic reform programme.

The parliament, in a recess, held an emergency session to vote on the decision by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to reappoint Amer, whose first term ended on Wednesday. The approval was required under the constitution.

Amer was first appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis. The reform programme included a sharp devaluation of the pound currency, the introduction of a value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel prices.

"Clearly the heavy lifting is done but then we need to have someone to protect these gains and build on them," said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at EFG Hermes.

Steps still needed include a full transition to inflation-targeting and further development of the banking sector, especially digitalization and pushing banks to lend to wider sectors, Abu Basha said.

Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage, said: "The challenge now will be to walk a balanced path between easing monetary policy and keeping inflation in check."

Governors are allowed only two terms under the constitution.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Patrick Werr, Writing by Mahmoud Mourad, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

