Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt's top administrative court lifts ban on Uber, Careem services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 07:01am EST
FILE PHOTO - A man walks near a banner of ride-sharing app Uber during a news conference in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's top administrative court on Saturday lifted a ban on operations by ride-hailing companies Uber and Careem, which have faced fierce opposition from traditional taxi drivers, a judicial source and lawyer said.

A lower administrative court withdrew the permits of U.S.-based Uber and its main rival, Dubai-based Careem, in March 2018 after 42 taxi drivers filed suit, arguing the apps were illegally using private cars as taxis and were registered as a call center and an internet company, respectively.

In April last year, however, the Cairo Court of Urgent Matters said the ruling should be suspended and the two firms should be allowed to continue operating until a final decision was made by the Highest Administrative Court, which accepted the companies' appeal on Saturday.

Uber has faced repeated regulatory and legal setbacks around the world due to opposition from traditional taxi services. It has been forced to quit several countries, including Denmark and Hungary.

The company has said Egypt is its largest market in the Middle East, with 157,000 drivers in 2017 and four million users since its launch there in 2014.

Last week, Uber reached an agreement with the Egyptian Tax Authority to pay value-added tax (VAT), which Careem said it had been paying since March 2018.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Helen Popper)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aUK minister 'increasingly concerned' by Persimmon handling of housing funding scheme
RE
07:07aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : We Waste Too Much Food
PU
07:05aFrance's Macron says EU farming 'under threat', needs big budget
RE
07:01aEgypt's top administrative court lifts ban on Uber, Careem services
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:14aWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : May be time for growth to run out of gas
RE
01:52aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Trump to be staggered by Iran's response to sanctions
PU
01:31aChina's Xi urges financial risk prevention while seeking stable growth
RE
02/22Trump says he's inclined to extend China trade deadline and meet Xi soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
2APPLE : APPLE : Reconsidering screen time
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : shares tumble following write-downs
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
5Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.