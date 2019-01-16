Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt secures $1.2 billion from China EximBank for light rail to new capital - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:29am EST
A man walks past the lobby of the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) headquarters in Beijing

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has agreed a $1.2 billion deal with the Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) to finance a light rail system from an industrial city on the outskirts of Cairo to a new capital it is building, the transportation minister said.

The loan has a 1.8 percent interest rate and matures in five years, Transport Minister Hisham Arafat said. He said $461 million would go to infrastructure and $739 million for trains.

Five state-run companies and three private ones are involved in the construction expected to completed within two years, he added.

The rail link, which Arafat said will be 68 km (42 miles) long, will connect the 10th of Ramadan city to the new administrative capital.

The new capital, announced in March 2015, is intended partly to reduce crowding in Cairo but will also be home to government ministries and an airport.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aRussia's Uralchem in talks to buy a stake in Zimbabwe's Chemplex
RE
06:31aWorld stocks ride out May's Brexit defeat, pound steadies
RE
06:31aAnalysts raise EU carbon price forecasts, warn of short-term Brexit jitters
RE
06:30aSouth Africa's retail sales up 3.1 percent year/year in November
RE
06:29aEgypt secures $1.2 billion from China EximBank for light rail to new capital - minister
RE
06:29aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : addresses UN working group on the Global Pact for the Environment
PU
06:22aIrish annual house price growth eases to two-and-a-half year low
RE
06:21aUK inflation falls again, leaving BoE under no pressure on rates
RE
06:13aBrexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
06:09aEXPECTED CREDIT LOSS APPROACHES IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES : differences from a financial stability perspective
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
3City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : All eggs in the online basket
5TAALERI OYJ : TAALERI OYJ : Masdar, Finland's Taaleri partner on green energy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.