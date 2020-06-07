Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt shares jump after IMF agreement announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 05:23am EDT

Egyptian shares jumped on Sunday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt for a one-year, $5.2 billion standby loan to help it grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark EGX30 index was up 3.7% in early trade. The index has fallen 18.8% this year, mainly due to the pandemic's effect on the economy, including a shutdown of the tourism industry.

The agreement, which must be finalised by the IMF's executive board, would safeguard economic gains achieved by Egypt over the past three years and put the country on a strong footing for a sustained recovery, the IMF said.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Patrick Werr; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Opening address to the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference
PU
05:25aEmirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to September
RE
05:23aEgypt shares jump after IMF agreement announced
RE
04:47aMalaysia to reopen most economic activity with virus outbreak 'under control'
RE
04:16aQATARGAS OPERATING : Qatar Petroleum Signs Largest Shipbuilding Agreement In History
PU
04:11aCHINA EXPORTS PROTECTIVE MATERIALS TO 200 COUNTRIES, REGIONS : white paper
PU
03:40aChina May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 4 years
RE
03:34aProduction at Libya's Sharara oilfield restarts, engineers say
RE
03:26aChina's forex reserves expand in May
PU
03:26aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China central SOEs to cut rents for small businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : approached Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News
2Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - Telegraph
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Rosneft says no change to dividend policy despite lower state stake
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group