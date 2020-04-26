Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt state banks collect over $6 bln from high-yield certificates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 11:29am EDT
People withdraw money from ATM machines at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo

Egypt's two biggest state banks have collected almost 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.37 billion) from a new high-yield savings certificate they introduced last month, officials from the two banks were quoted on Sunday as saying.

The one-year certificates, launched on March 22, carry a 15% yield.

The National Bank of Egypt had collected 66 billion pounds, its vice chairman said, and Banque Misr 30.6 billion pounds, its chairman said, according to the state Middle East News Agency.

The certificates appear designed to bolster incomes while reducing inflation pressure and dollarisation following the coronavirus outbreak, analysts say.

($1 = 15.7000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aEgypt state banks collect over $6 bln from high-yield certificates
RE
11:28aNEVER ASKED FOR A REPORT, INQUIRY BEING INITIATED : Cbdt
PU
11:12aAlgeria trade deficit widens sharply on energy revenue collapse
RE
10:37aWhite House aims to zero in on further stimulus to help battered economy
RE
09:08aEquity valuations rebounding, with bleak earnings a wild card
RE
09:08aLebanon's top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
RE
09:04aU.S. response to virus splinters into acrimony and uncertainty
RE
08:13aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
08:11aPlans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus ?immunity? levels, Trudeau says
RE
07:58aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism calls for public comment on "Schedule of Services"
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
2SAP SE : SAP : The “Dietmar Hopp Spirit”
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT: U.S. Treasury
5EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer adjusting production after deal with Boeing collapses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group