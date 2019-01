"We are trying to secure crude oil supplies for Egyptian refineries to increase local production of refined products," the minister, Tarek El Molla, said during a conference in Cairo late on Sunday night, without giving further details.

Egypt currently has eight refineries with a capacity of 38 million tonnes, of which only 25 million tonnes are utilised.

