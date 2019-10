The Pioneers board has approved the plan and the split will take place once the group completes mandatory bids to increase its stake in five listed subsidiaries to 90%, it said in a statement.

Pioneers Holding aims to complete the entire process by year-end, CEO Walid Zaki told Reuters when asked about the timing. "We aim to have three budgets before the end of the year," he said.

