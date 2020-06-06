Egyptian state banks collect over $10 bln from high-yield savings product

Egypt's two biggest state banks have collected 171 billion Egyptian pounds ($10.5 billion) from a new high-yield savings product they introduced in March, officials from the two banks were quoted as saying on Saturday.

The one-year product, launched on March 22, carry a 15% yield.

An official at the National Bank of Egypt?? ?? said it had collected ??122?? billion pounds, while Banque Misr's chairman said it had gathered ??49?? billion pounds, state news agency MENA reported.

($1 = 16.2250 Egyptian pounds)

