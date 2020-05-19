Qatar Central Bank announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the current year for all financial institutions in the country (banks, currency exchanges, insurance companies, finance, investment, and financial consultants) will start from next Sunday May 24, 2020 and will end on Thursday May 28, 2020 provided that all financial institutions return to work before the public on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

All financial institutions operating in the state must fully close all its branches during the vacation period.