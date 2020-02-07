Log in
Eiffage : Farewell visit by Bangladeshi ambassador

02/07/2020 | 10:23am EST

Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman 7 February 2020 received on farewell visit the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to Croatia, seated in The Hague, Sheikh Mohammed Belal.

The two officials expressed satisfaction with the very good relations between Croatia and Bangladesh, underscoring desire to additionally strengthen bilateral cooperation.

There is much room for improvement in trade and investment, notably in areas of technology, tourism and halal production, to diversify exchange. Additionally, Bangladesh is interested to provide experts as well as qualified and non-qualified workers for the Croatian job market.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:22:04 UTC
