Eight California Hospitals Join Manifest MedEx

Prime Healthcare joins California’s health data utility to ensure patient access to quality care across the state, from Redding to San Diego.

Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s nonprofit health data network, continues to expand in California with the addition of Prime Healthcare. Once named “The Fastest Growing Hospital System” in the country by Modern Healthcare, Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital system with 45 hospitals in 14 states. The health system will add eight of its California hospitals to Manifest MedEx, joining the seven Prime hospitals already in the network. Manifest MedEx is helping California health leaders reach their goals of improving outcomes, reducing costs, and enhancing patient experience.

Prime Healthcare’s chief information officer and vice president of information technology, Will Conaway, is also joining Manifest MedEx’s Advisory Committee. He serves on the Forbes Technology Council and AT&T’s Healthcare Advisory Council and teaches at Cornell University. He is listed on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 100 Hospital and Health System CIOs to Know for 2019.

“The Advisory Committee is a terrific group of California healthcare leaders,” said Conaway. “I look forward to working with them to discover innovative ways to leverage MX data and services to improve our patients’ health and healthcare. I am confident that Prime Healthcare will gain great value in this relationship.”

The eight Prime Healthcare hospitals took part in MX’s incentive program, which offers $60,000 to qualifying hospitals that choose the nonprofit as their HIE partner for California’s new Cal-HOP program, a statewide initiative to support health information sharing for Medi-Cal providers. Due to the volume of interest from hospitals across the state, Manifest MedEx has extended this incentive to eligible California hospitals until July 31, 2019.

“Each hospital that joins the network benefits from comprehensive, real-time information about patients, helping their providers make critical decisions about treatment when it matters most,” said Claudia Williams, CEO of Manifest MedEx and former White House senior advisor for health technology and innovation. “Manifest MedEx is now exchanging health information for nearly 40 percent of all Californians. We’re helping health leaders across the state create the high-quality, responsive, and affordable health system all Californians want and deserve.”

The eight California Prime Healthcare hospitals joining the network are: Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center in Garden Grove; West Anaheim Medical Center in Anaheim; Huntington Beach Hospital in Huntington Beach; La Palma Intercommunity Hospital in La Palma; Paradise Valley Hospital in National City; Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood; and Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding.

Prime Healthcare is the fifth-largest, for-profit health system in the United States and consistently earns top marks for its clinical quality. Three of its California hospitals recently received a five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the latest hospital performance report released by the federal agency. In addition, Prime Healthcare has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients in California than any other health system in the country, according to Healthgrades. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 47 times by IBM Watson Health.

To date, more than 400 healthcare organizations — including more than 80 California hospitals and six of the state’s health plans — participate in the Manifest MedEx health data network, receiving real-time information on millions of patients every day. Manifest MedEx is helping California healthcare leaders deliver care that is patient-focused, affordable, and high value. Its scalable technology gathers real-time data from across the MX network and aggregates clinical and claims data into a single medical record, giving the entire care team access to life-saving data quickly and easily.

About Manifest MedEx

As California’s largest nonprofit health data network, Manifest MedEx delivers real-time information to help healthcare providers care for millions of patients every day. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape across the state, supporting California as a leader in affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. For more information, visit: www.manifestmedex.org.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals providing more than 40,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring that all communities have access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare’s hospitals have been recognized as among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 47 times and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

