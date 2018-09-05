Eight-time GRAMMY® Winner Dolly Parton to Be Honored as 2019 MusiCares® Person of the Year

Eight-time GRAMMY® winner Dolly Parton
will be honored at the 2019 MusiCares®
Person of the Year tribute on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, it was
announced today by Neil Portnow, President/CEO of MusiCares and
the Recording Academy™. Proceeds from the 29th annual benefit gala
will provide essential support for MusiCares (www.musicares.org),
a charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people
have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.
The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center two
nights prior to the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005946/en/
Photo Credit: Kii Arens
Parton will be the first artist from the Nashville music community to be
honored by MusiCares. She is being recognized as the 2019 MusiCares
Person of the Year for her considerable creative accomplishments and her
longtime support of a number of causes through her Dollywood Foundation,
including the Imagination Library, which, since 1996, has provided more
than 100 million books to children from birth to 5 years of age in the
United States, Canada, Australia, and the U.K.
"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous
trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists—so for
us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person
of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and
someone who we all look up to and cherish," said Portnow. "With her
legendary talent, she has forged a career that spans decades, and her
gifts as a performer resound on both stage and screen. Dolly also knows
the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to
a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy
programs."
"I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the
Year," said Parton. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits
music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists
singing my music."
Remarks Parton's manager Danny Nozell, CEO, CTK Management, "I couldn't
think of anyone more deserving to be the first MusiCares Person of the
Year representing the Nashville music community. It's been a privilege
to witness her generous heart firsthand for the last 14 years."
"With each passing year, the goal of MusiCares remains clear: to do more
and serve more music people in need," said Michael McDonald, MusiCares'
Board Chair. "Over the course of our last fiscal year, we provided more
than $6.4 million to more than 8,500 members of the music industry—the
largest number of clients served and dollars distributed in a single
year in our charity's history. We are confident that our 2019 Person of
the Year tribute to Dolly Parton will help us raise the funds that
sustain and expand our mission."
The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony is one of the most
prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. The Person of the Year gala
will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and
unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and
one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The
reception and silent auction will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored
by AEG; a live auction; a tribute concert featuring renowned
musicians and other artists; and the award presentation.
The celebration culminates with the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at
STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. The telecast
will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.
PT.
Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCaresoffers
health and human services and programs to members of the
music community, including emergency financial assistance for
basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; medical
expenses, including doctor, dentist and hospital bills; and treatment
for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, hepatitis C, and
other critical illnesses. MusiCares offers nationwide educational
workshops covering a variety of subjects, including financial,
legal, medical, and substance abuse issues, and programs in
collaboration with health care professionals that provide services such
as flu shots, hearing tests, and medical/dental screenings. MusiCares
provides access to addiction recovery treatment and sober living
resources for members of the music community. Staffed by qualified
chemical dependency and intervention specialists, MusiCares offers Safe
Harbor Room® support, sponsored in part by the Bohemian
Foundation, to provide a network to those in recovery while they are
participating in the production of televised music shows and other major
music events. MusiCares holds weekly addiction support groups for
people to discuss how to best cope with the issues surrounding the
recovery process.
For more information, please contact MusiCares at 310.392.3777
or personoftheyear@musicares.org.
ABOUT DOLLY PARTON
Dolly Parton is the most honored female country performer of all time.
Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum, and multiplatinum awards,
she has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts,
a record for a female artist. She has 41 career Top 10 country albums, a
record for any artist, and she has 110 career-charted singles over the
past 40 years. In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music
with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold
worldwide—and in 2016, her album Pure & Simple, which topped
the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and
debuted at No. 1 in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Australia,
added to that massive tally. She has garnered eight GRAMMY Awards,
including a 2016 win with Pentatonix for their collaboration on her
iconic 1974 hit "Jolene"; nine Country Music Association Awards,
including Entertainer of the Year; 13 Academy of Country Music Awards,
also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice
Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as
a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2008, Parton
launched her return to touring on a global scale with Backwoods
Barbie World Tour, the first of many sold-out arena tours, returning
her to Billboard Boxscore's Top 10 Country Tours of the Year. Her
2016 movie Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, was
nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. In 2017, Parton
released her first children's album, I Believe In You, on Dolly
Records through her partnership with Sony Music Nashville; the project's
proceeds benefit The Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library, a
nonprofit that, since 1996, has provided more than 100 million books to
children from birth to 5 years of age in the United States, Canada,
Australia, and the U.K. In 2018, Parton received her first two Midsouth
Emmy Awards as the organization recognized her lifetime of giving with
the Governors Award and the award for Best Community Service Program,
lauding her 2016 telethon "Smoky Mountains Rise," which raised more than
$13 million for her My People fund, which provided financial assistance
to victims of massive wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Parton is currently
collaborating with producer Linda Perry on the soundtrack for the film Dumplin'
starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle MacDonald with Parton as the
executive producer. And Parton's Dixie Pixie Productions is partnering
with Warner Bros. Television to produce a series of television films to
premiere on Netflix in 2019. Next year will mark the 33rd anniversary
season for Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which since
1986 has hosted more than 2 million visitors annually.
ABOUT MUSICARES
A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by
the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all
music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need,
MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency
programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues.
Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our
dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community
has the resources and support it needs.
For more information, visit www.musicares.org,
"like" MusiCares on Facebook,
and follow @MusiCares on Twitter
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005946/en/