Eight-time GRAMMY® Winner Dolly Parton to Be Honored as 2019 MusiCares® Person of the Year

Gala Benefiting Music People in Need Will Be Held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

Eight-time GRAMMY® winner Dolly Parton will be honored at the 2019 MusiCares® Person of the Year tribute on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, it was announced today by Neil Portnow, President/CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy™. Proceeds from the 29th annual benefit gala will provide essential support for MusiCares (www.musicares.org), a charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need. The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center two nights prior to the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

Photo Credit: Kii Arens

Parton will be the first artist from the Nashville music community to be honored by MusiCares. She is being recognized as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for her considerable creative accomplishments and her longtime support of a number of causes through her Dollywood Foundation, including the Imagination Library, which, since 1996, has provided more than 100 million books to children from birth to 5 years of age in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists—so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish," said Portnow. "With her legendary talent, she has forged a career that spans decades, and her gifts as a performer resound on both stage and screen. Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs."

"I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year," said Parton. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music."

Remarks Parton's manager Danny Nozell, CEO, CTK Management, "I couldn't think of anyone more deserving to be the first MusiCares Person of the Year representing the Nashville music community. It's been a privilege to witness her generous heart firsthand for the last 14 years."

"With each passing year, the goal of MusiCares remains clear: to do more and serve more music people in need," said Michael McDonald, MusiCares' Board Chair. "Over the course of our last fiscal year, we provided more than $6.4 million to more than 8,500 members of the music industry—the largest number of clients served and dollars distributed in a single year in our charity's history. We are confident that our 2019 Person of the Year tribute to Dolly Parton will help us raise the funds that sustain and expand our mission."

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception and silent auction will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG; a live auction; a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists; and the award presentation.

The celebration culminates with the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCaresoffers health and human services and programs to members of the music community, including emergency financial assistance for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; medical expenses, including doctor, dentist and hospital bills; and treatment for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, hepatitis C, and other critical illnesses. MusiCares offers nationwide educational workshops covering a variety of subjects, including financial, legal, medical, and substance abuse issues, and programs in collaboration with health care professionals that provide services such as flu shots, hearing tests, and medical/dental screenings. MusiCares provides access to addiction recovery treatment and sober living resources for members of the music community. Staffed by qualified chemical dependency and intervention specialists, MusiCares offers Safe Harbor Room® support, sponsored in part by the Bohemian Foundation, to provide a network to those in recovery while they are participating in the production of televised music shows and other major music events. MusiCares holds weekly addiction support groups for people to discuss how to best cope with the issues surrounding the recovery process.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored female country performer of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum, and multiplatinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. She has 41 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and she has 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide—and in 2016, her album Pure & Simple, which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered eight GRAMMY Awards, including a 2016 win with Pentatonix for their collaboration on her iconic 1974 hit "Jolene"; nine Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; 13 Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2008, Parton launched her return to touring on a global scale with Backwoods Barbie World Tour, the first of many sold-out arena tours, returning her to Billboard Boxscore's Top 10 Country Tours of the Year. Her 2016 movie Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. In 2017, Parton released her first children's album, I Believe In You, on Dolly Records through her partnership with Sony Music Nashville; the project's proceeds benefit The Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library, a nonprofit that, since 1996, has provided more than 100 million books to children from birth to 5 years of age in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the U.K. In 2018, Parton received her first two Midsouth Emmy Awards as the organization recognized her lifetime of giving with the Governors Award and the award for Best Community Service Program, lauding her 2016 telethon "Smoky Mountains Rise," which raised more than $13 million for her My People fund, which provided financial assistance to victims of massive wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Parton is currently collaborating with producer Linda Perry on the soundtrack for the film Dumplin' starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle MacDonald with Parton as the executive producer. And Parton's Dixie Pixie Productions is partnering with Warner Bros. Television to produce a series of television films to premiere on Netflix in 2019. Next year will mark the 33rd anniversary season for Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which since 1986 has hosted more than 2 million visitors annually.

ABOUT MUSICARES

A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.

