Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform™ Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® App Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai® announced today that its Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform ™ is now an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP® App Center . SAP Endorsed Apps are a new category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem to help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"We are excited to have our Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform certified as an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP App Center," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. "Our talent management platform works with a wide number of Human Resource Information and Applicant Tracking tracking systems – including those in the SAP ecosystem – to help enterprises leverage the power of deep learning artificial intelligence to radically increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their talent operation."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmark results. The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform provides technology that integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® to impact all aspects of the talent journey, including talent acquisition, talent experience, diversity, internal mobility, upskilling and reskilling, and career planning. Through the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform, businesses that use SAP solutions will be able to use deep-learning algorithms to transform their workforce by reskilling current talent to react quickly to organizational needs, providing internal job opportunities to retain and motivate employees, recruit more efficiently, and more.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. "We applaud Eightfold.ai on achieving endorsed app status for its Talent Intelligence Platform. Partners like Eightfold.ai are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily, and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform™ solution is available for digital discovery at SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner solutions. SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Eightfold.ai

Eightfold.ai® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for companies to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold.ai's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. In April 2020, Eightfold launched Talent Exchange , a place to help all companies and individuals impacted by COVID-19 to flatten the unemployment curve. Recently, Eightfold published its first book, What's Next for You: The Eightfold Path to Transforming the Way We Hire and Manage Talent . For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

