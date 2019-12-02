Eightfold.ai : Appoints Tracy Flynn as Head of Human Resources and Jeff Griggs as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs, today announced the expansion of its growing leadership team with the appointment of Tracy Flynn as Head of Human Resources and Jeff Griggs as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Flynn and Griggs bring a depth of experience to Eightfold.ai as the rapidly-growing company seeks to further integrate innovative HR and sales strategies throughout the organization.

"We are excited to welcome Tracy and Jeff to the Eightfold.ai team," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. "They each bring tremendous experience and relevant discipline to Eightfold.ai in organizational HR and sales, respectively, all of which will be critical this coming year as we continue to aggressively grow in all geographies. We continue to hire the best talent to work with the most innovative companies in the world, and look forward to shaping the future of Eightfold.ai with their insight and leadership."

Flynn joins Eightfold.ai as an experienced global HR veteran, having spent nine years at Visa as a member of the HR leadership team in roles including Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Vice President of Diversity Recruiting, and Vice President of Executive Recruiting. Flynn will now oversee all aspects of global People Operations at Eightfold.ai. Flynn is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

"I was drawn to Eightfold.ai because of the platform's ability to create a connectivity that I've never seen before," said Flynn. "It's intuitive, and I was immediately impressed by how the Eightfold.ai platform impacts how companies hire, and how people apply for jobs. My whole career has been focused on looking at the ability of systems to provide insight for talent, and Eightfold.ai speaks to so much of what is needed in HR, talent acquisition and building more diverse teams across the board. I look forward to leveraging the Eightfold.ai platform as a core system that we use internally, to promote a diverse and thriving employee group here at Eightfold.ai."

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Griggs' diverse background includes past sales and leadership positions at Avaya, Oracle, Salesforce, Apttus, and Nextech. Griggs is a graduate of Michigan State University and holds a master's of business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"Eightfold.ai is leveraging the power of AI to solve one of the biggest challenges in our society today as the workforce and the very nature of work continue to transform," said Griggs. "With a platform designed to address the most pressing talent needs of enterprises today, joining Eightfold.ai was an easy choice to make, and I look forward to contributing to our continued growth."

Eightfold.ai has seen a 400 percent increase in employees in 2019, its first full year in operation, and the Talent Intelligence Platform will continue to add depth and functionality as it provides AI-powered solutions for talent acquisition, talent experience, diversity, and talent management. Eightfold.ai is based in Mountain View, California, with growing offices in the UK and India.

Eightfold.ai delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for companies to identify promising candidates, reach diversity hiring goals, retain top performers, and engage talent. Eightfold.ai's patented artificial intelligence–based platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Built by top engineers out of Facebook, Google and other leading technology companies, Eightfold is based in Mountain View, California. Recently, Eightfold.ai published its first book, What's Next for You: The Eightfold Path to Transforming the Way We Hire and Manage Talent . For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

