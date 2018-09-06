Log in
Eighth Annual MedtechVision Conference to Focus on “The Impact of AI on Medicine”

09/06/2018 | 07:51pm CEST

Recipient of Fourth Annual Ferolyn Powell Leadership Award to be Presented

MedtechWomen today announced speakers for the organization’s eighth annual MedtechVision conference, which will focus on the theme of “The Impact of AI on Medicine.” The sold-out conference will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif.

“Artificial intelligence has already begun to transform healthcare,” said Deborah Kilpatrick, Ph.D., MedtechWomen co-founder and CEO of Evidation Health. “We are thrilled to once again bring together health industry leaders and experts to discuss AI’s implications on everything from clinical research and product development to physician practice and patient management.”

MedtechVision 2018 will feature an opening keynote from Loriana Hernandez-Aldama, an award-winning journalist, cancer survivor and leading advocate for ArmorUp for LIFE. Loriana will be sharing her personal experiences and the importance of taking care of ourselves, as well as speaking to her advocacy efforts for cancer therapy advancement in the digital era of medicine.

The event will host more than a dozen distinguished panelists and speakers including leaders from Google, GRAIL, Arterys, Ginger.io, Revealix, KenSci, HealthReveal, Edwards Lifesciences, HeartFlow, and Intuitive Surgical.

Discussion topics will include:

  • Technology’s increasingly vital role in health care, including the benefits and unintended consequences
  • Keeping up with data science and machine learning innovations in a complex regulatory landscape
  • How traditional medtech organizations can adapt to attract and retain the next generation of talent in these areas

In addition, the conference will feature Q&A discussions with Nada Hanafi, chief strategy officer of Experien Group and a co-founder of MedTech Color, and Jennifer Schneider, M.D., chief medical officer of Livongo Health.

The conference organizers will also present this years’ winner of the Ferolyn Powell Leadership Award. Established in 2015, the award recognizes a leader who embodies persistence, passion, dedication to innovation and patients, and commitment to diversity and mentoring others in our field.

The Diamond sponsor for the conference is Medtronic, the global leader in medical technology—alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Gold sponsors include Abbott, Fish & Richardson, and Stryker. Additional sponsors include Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Venable LLP, BioQuest, Lazar Partners Ltd., iRhythm Technologies, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Proteus Digital Health, Health+Commerce, and Sprig Consulting.

About MedtechWomen

MedtechWomen is a 510(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization dedicated to highlighting and connecting women leaders in medical devices and diagnostics. The organization was founded in 2010 when a group of women acted on their vision of bringing together sector leaders and policymakers to discuss real-world solutions to the most challenging issues in the medical technology industry today. They enlisted the support of their mentors and a broadening circle of colleagues to bring this vision to reality, resulting in the inaugural MedtechVision conference in 2011.

Founders and organizing members of MedtechWomen are innovators from across the U.S. in varied aspects of the medtech sector including business leaders, financial investors, researchers, physicians and experts in new product commercialization. For more information please visit www.medtechwomen.org.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.