Eighth Annual MedtechVision Conference to Focus on “The Impact of AI on Medicine”

MedtechWomen today announced speakers for the organization’s eighth
annual MedtechVision conference, which will focus on the theme of “The
Impact of AI on Medicine.” The sold-out conference will be held Tuesday,
September 11, 2018, at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif.
“Artificial intelligence has already begun to transform healthcare,”
said Deborah Kilpatrick, Ph.D., MedtechWomen co-founder and CEO of
Evidation Health. “We are thrilled to once again bring together health
industry leaders and experts to discuss AI’s implications on everything
from clinical research and product development to physician practice and
patient management.”
MedtechVision 2018 will feature an opening keynote from Loriana
Hernandez-Aldama, an award-winning journalist, cancer survivor and
leading advocate for ArmorUp for LIFE. Loriana will be sharing her
personal experiences and the importance of taking care of ourselves, as
well as speaking to her advocacy efforts for cancer therapy advancement
in the digital era of medicine.
The event will host more than a dozen distinguished panelists and
speakers including leaders from Google, GRAIL, Arterys, Ginger.io,
Revealix, KenSci, HealthReveal, Edwards Lifesciences, HeartFlow, and
Intuitive Surgical.
Discussion topics will include:
-
Technology’s increasingly vital role in health care, including the
benefits and unintended consequences
-
Keeping up with data science and machine learning innovations in a
complex regulatory landscape
-
How traditional medtech organizations can adapt to attract and retain
the next generation of talent in these areas
In addition, the conference will feature Q&A discussions with Nada
Hanafi, chief strategy officer of Experien Group and a co-founder of
MedTech Color, and Jennifer Schneider, M.D., chief medical officer of
Livongo Health.
The conference organizers will also present this years’ winner of the Ferolyn
Powell Leadership Award. Established in 2015, the award recognizes a
leader who embodies persistence, passion, dedication to innovation and
patients, and commitment to diversity and mentoring others in our field.
The Diamond sponsor for the conference is Medtronic, the global leader
in medical technology—alleviating pain, restoring health and extending
life for millions of people around the world. Gold sponsors include
Abbott, Fish & Richardson, and Stryker. Additional sponsors include
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Venable LLP, BioQuest, Lazar
Partners Ltd., iRhythm Technologies, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Proteus
Digital Health, Health+Commerce, and Sprig Consulting.
About MedtechWomen
MedtechWomen is a 510(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization dedicated
to highlighting and connecting women leaders in medical devices and
diagnostics. The organization was founded in 2010 when a group of women
acted on their vision of bringing together sector leaders and
policymakers to discuss real-world solutions to the most challenging
issues in the medical technology industry today. They enlisted the
support of their mentors and a broadening circle of colleagues to bring
this vision to reality, resulting in the inaugural MedtechVision
conference in 2011.
Founders and organizing members of MedtechWomen are innovators from
across the U.S. in varied aspects of the medtech sector including
business leaders, financial investors, researchers, physicians and
experts in new product commercialization. For more information please
visit www.medtechwomen.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005827/en/