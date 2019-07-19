Log in
Einstein Letters Up for Sale During Centennial of Theory of General Relativity

07/19/2019 | 03:20am EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winner’s Auctions Ltd., an international auction house specializing in manuscripts, historic documents, rare maps, coins and more, will host an auction on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 featuring a collection of letters penned by Albert Einstein and written in English, among other rare and historic items.

Currently owned by a private party in the United States, the collection of letters from Einstein reference Quantum Mechanics; Grand Unified Field Theory; Law and Field Equations of Gravitation; microstructures and singularities; comments on the American political climate of the 1950s, and his Theory of General Relativity. Starting with Lot 9, items up for bid can be viewed here: Auction no.115.

Northern Brazil celebrated the Centennial confirmation of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity earlier this year and just days ago, what Einstein referred to up until his death as the “spooky at a distance” Quantum Entanglement pairing of particles, was just photographed and released in a new research study. Winner's Auctions is well known for selling letters of Albert Einstein, mostly by selling the "Theory of Happiness," that was sold for 1.3 million dollars in October 2017.

To participate in the auction, contact office@winners-auctions.com, call +972-2-538-5670 or register online here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d8b12e0-46db-46d2-8b58-687f635e9e12

PRIVATE PARTY MEDIA CONTACT:
Hillary Smoot, Red Moon PR
hillary@redmoonpr88.com
702-710-6122

Primary Logo

Albert Einstein image and Lot 9 Einstein Letter

Albert Einstein with inlay of his letter to Prof. Daniel Rohm (Lot 9 in the auction)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
