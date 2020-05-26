Eintracht fight back late to earn point

Eintracht Frankfurt twice came from behind in an enthralling 3-3 draw at home to SC Freiburg on Tuesday.

After Andre Silva cancelled out Vincenzo Grifo's opener in the first half, Eintracht were punished for squandering a host of chances at the start of the second period when Freiburg scored twice in two minutes. However, late goals from Daichi Kamada and Timothy Chandler salvaged a point for the Eagles.



Personnel: Hütter changes things up

Head coach Adi Hütter made four changes to his side following Saturday's defeat at Bayern Munich. Lucas Torro made his first appearance of 2020, while Makoto Hasebe, Kamada and Bas Dost also returned to the starting line-up in a 3-5-2 formation.



First half: Eagles finish strongly

Freiburg shaded the possession in the opening stages but the Eagles created the first real chance in the 21st minute. Sebastian Rode won possession and laid the ball off to Dost, but the Dutchman had to adjust his footing and narrowly missed the target. Freiburg broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, when Grifo's shot deflected off Hasebe and over Kevin Trapp.

Eintracht responded well to going behind, though, and were level just seven minutes later. After cutting inside from the left, Kamada's shot was parried by Alexander Schwolow, but Silva was in the right place to head the loose ball into the empty net. The visitors were then grateful to their goalkeeper that they weren't behind at half-time, with both Filip Kostic and Kamada seeing further shots blocked by the Freiburg custodian.



Second half: Dramatic comeback

The Eagles picked up from where they left off, Silva firing inches wide just seconds after the restart. Moments later, Schwolow's loose pass was seized upon by Kamada but the Freiburg keeper made amends by thwarting the Eintracht attacker again. The pressure continued and Silva had another opportunity in the 55th minute, heading wide from Kostic's pinpoint cross.

A double chance followed just after the hour mark as Dost was blocked by the impressive Schwolow from close range before Silva fired over on the rebound. Having survived that onslaught, the visitors then retook the lead against the run of play when substitute Nils Petersen headed in from a free-kick. And just two minutes later, they went 3-1 up through Lucas Höler.

But Hütter's charges again showed character and fought back with their own quickfire double. Kamada took advantage of some poor defending to nip in and grab his first Bundesliga goal, before substitute Chandler slid in at the far post to tuck away Kostic's cross. Eintracht pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but it remained 3-3.



Summary: Mixed emotions

While Eintracht will be relieved to have salvaged a point and ended their losing run, they will be wondering how they haven't come away with more given that they carved out 35 attempts on goal to Freiburg's ten.



SGE line-up

Trapp - Ilsanker, Hasebe, Hinteregger (Ndicka 90') - Toure (Chandler 81'), Kamada, Torro (Kohr 46'), Rode (de Guzman 73'), Kostic - Dost (Gacinovic 73'), Silva



Goals

Grifo 0-1 (28')

Silva 1-1 (35')

Petersen 1-2 (67')

Höler 1-3 (69')

Kamada 2-3 (79')

Chandler 3-3 (82')

28. Spieltag: Eintracht Frankfurt - SC Freiburg