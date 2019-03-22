Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eisai starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:05am EDT
The logo of Eisai Co Ltd is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd on Friday said it has begun phase 3 clinical trials of Alzheimer's treatment BAN2401, a day after the Japanese drugmaker and U.S. partner Biogen Inc scrapped trials for another Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

The aducanumab announcement knocked $18 billion of Biogen's stock value. On Friday, Eisai was untraded, flooded with sell orders at 7,565 yen, almost 17 percent lower than its previous close.

The demise of aducanumab came after independent experts determined the trials had little hope of succeeding, marking the latest setback in the quest to treat a mind-wasting disease that affects 5.7 million people in the United States alone.

Eisai and Biogen were jointly developing three experimental drugs for Alzheimer's: aducanumab, BAN2401 and elenbecestat, all designed to target the brain-destroying protein beta amyloid.

"As we have believed aducanumab was the best hope for treating Alzheimer's, ending its trials is big negative surprise," said analyst Motoya Kohtani at Nomura Securities.

BAN2401 has been met with scepticism since the partners reported promising but confusing 18-month results in July. Yet Eisai remains confident in its continued development.

"We still believe that amyloid beta hypothesis is potentially the right approach for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," an Eisai spokesman told Reuters.

Eisai will conduct phase 3 trials of BAN2401 involving 1,566 patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer's disease dementia with confirmed amyloid accumulation.

Alzheimer's treatments are known as being particularly difficult to develop, as both diagnosis and the recruitment of appropriate trial participants are challenging.

From 1998 through 2017, only four treatments have been approved with another 146 attempts resulting in failure, according to the Adis R&D Insight database.

Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia. In Japan, the government estimates there will be 7 million dementia sufferers in 2025, from 4.6 million in 2012.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Sam Nussey and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan and Christopher Cushing)

By Takashi Umekawa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN -29.23% 226.88 Delayed Quote.-24.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aBOEING TO MANDATE SAFETY FEATURE IN MAX SOFTWARE UPGRADE : sources
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements February 2019
PU
02:35aChina urges subsidies to help disease-hit pig farms restock
RE
02:34aIndonesia sets anti-dumping duties on steel products from China, Russia
RE
02:33aOil hovers below 2019 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
02:31aWORKING FOR THE WEEKEND : China extends holiday to spur consumers
RE
02:25aDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2019-03-22DCE Strengthens Financial Supply-side Reform by Increasing Product Supply in 2019
PU
02:05aEisai starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple's iPhone struggles unravel ambitions of Japan Display
3NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
4TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : Chinese smartphone firms jazz up products, seize turf in home market from Apple

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.