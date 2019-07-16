Ekiti State Government : Trains Trainers From 16 LGAs On Eggs And Livestock Production

[Attachment] The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has commenced training of participants from the 16 LGAs at a two-day workshop on production of eggs and livestock farming in the State as part of its Community Development mandate in line with the Agriculture and Agribusiness pillar of the Fayemi led Administration.

The workshop is expected to equip participants with knowledge in livestock farming as a profitable long-term investment opportunity to impact the future of their communities.

Potential derivable gains from the training include:

Opportunity to access national and international financial grants and aids for participants.

Empowerment for the teeming youths at the grassroots.

Source of supply of eggs and beef for the Home Grown School Feeding Programme(Ekitikete School Meal)

Creation of employment for residents at the local governments.

Production of eggs and meat for consumption thereby boosting the nutritional value of meals in the State and

Increase in the revenue base of the State especially at the Local Government level .

Participants at the workshop include all Directors of Agriculture in the 16 LGAs, staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and 2 livestock farmers from each Local Government. Participants are mandated to train other farmers in their various local governments on completion of the workshop.