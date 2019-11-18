Log in
Eko and Mayo Clinic Prove Heart Failure is Detectable at Point of Care Using ECG-Enabled Stethoscope

11/18/2019 | 07:00am EST

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019, Eko, a digital health company applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the fight against heart disease, presented results in collaboration with Mayo Clinic demonstrating the use of the DUO digital stethoscope as a heart failure screening tool. When tested on 100 patients, the DUO combined with an AI model was able to detect ejection fraction < 35% with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.90, which is comparable to previously published research in Nature Medicine. These findings could help identify patients with a low ejection fraction during routine physical examinations, facilitating rapid clinical recognition of those requiring further testing. This marks the first time that a point of care device with a single lead ECG combined with an AI algorithm identified low ejection fraction in patients.

Ejection fraction is an important method of mortality prediction among cardiac patients and a low ejection fraction number suggests problems with the heart’s pumping function, and may be associated with heart failure. An estimated 6.2 million Americans suffer from heart failure, according to federal statistics. The American Heart Association predicts that more than eight million will have the condition by 2030.

“With treatment many people live well with heart failure, but detection is critical,” said Dr. Steve Pham, MD and vice president of clinical research and affairs at Eko, and co-author of the study. “Eko is working to change how auscultation is done, using cutting-edge machine learning and data science to predict, and prevent, the progression of chronic cardiovascular diseases. The results presented today validate Eko’s reinvention of the 200-year-old stethoscope and further cement its place in modern healthcare practices as a tool for detection and improved treatment.” 

The research was presented at the AHA event on November 16. Eko is also exhibiting at this conference in booth #1001. 

Eko will continue to collaborate with the Mayo Clinic to test the low ejection fraction screening algorithm, and intends to eventually submit for regulatory clearance. For more information about Eko visit https://ekohealth.com/.

About Eko

Eko is building software, devices, and analysis algorithms for in-clinic heart disease screening, telemedicine, and monitoring patients at home. Its FDA cleared platform is used by thousands of clinicians treating tens of millions of patients around the world, and its most recent product, the Eko DUO, was named a 2019 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Finalist. Eko was founded in 2013 by Connor Landgraf, Jason Bellet, and Tyler Crouch. For more information visit ekohealth.com or email contact@ekohealth.com. 

Lyman Agency
susie@lymanagency.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
