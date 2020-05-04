DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ekosem-Agrar AG: Notification of loss according to section 92 (1) AktG Walldorf, 4 May 2020 - The Management Board of Ekosem-Agrar AG (ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, bond 2012/2021 / ISIN: DE000A1R0RZ5, bond 2012/2022 / ISIN: DE000A2YNR08, bond 2019/2024) notifies that the non-operating holding company has incurred a loss amounting to half of its share capital. The Management Board of Ekosem-Agrar AG will therefore immediately convene an Annual General Meeting in accordance with section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and notify it of the loss amounting to half of the share capital.

