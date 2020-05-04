Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ekosem-Agrar AG: Notification of loss according to section 92 (1) AktG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 10:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ekosem-Agrar AG: Notification of loss according to section 92 (1) AktG

04-May-2020 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG: Notification of loss according to section 92 (1) AktG

Walldorf, 4 May 2020 - The Management Board of Ekosem-Agrar AG (ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, bond 2012/2021 / ISIN: DE000A1R0RZ5, bond 2012/2022 / ISIN: DE000A2YNR08, bond 2019/2024) notifies that the non-operating holding company has incurred a loss amounting to half of its share capital.

The Management Board of Ekosem-Agrar AG will therefore immediately convene an Annual General Meeting in accordance with section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and notify it of the loss amounting to half of the share capital.
 

Contact

Ekosem-Agrar AG

Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de

Irina Makey // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3585 919 //
E: irina.makey@ekosem-agrar.de // www.ekosem-agrar.de
 

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //
E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de

04-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33
Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18
E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de
ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5
WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1035431

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1035431  04-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035431&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aGovt likely to pay third of rent for entrepreneurs
PU
10:09aORANGE : Financial results at 31 March 2020
PU
10:09aBANK OF GUYANA : Covid 19 Response
PU
10:09aFOURLIS : Publication Date of Q1FY20 Financial Results
PU
10:09aAggregators Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into Aggregators Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge
BU
10:08aGILEAD SCIENCES : Japan may approve remdesivir for COVID-19 patients this week
AQ
10:08aC-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Jeff Ruby, Chief Executive Officer, Newtopia Inc., tells his Company's Story. Filmed on April 27, 2020
AQ
10:08aOver 100 Brands Join ID.me in Community Heroes Month Online Event
BU
10:08aT MOBILE US : Mobile Achieves Significan 5G Firss wih Cisco, Ericsson, Mediaek, Nokia, OnePlus and Qualcomm
BU
10:07aCRH MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
4AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group