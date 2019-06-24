DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Ekosem-Agrar plans to issue a corporate bond



24-Jun-2019

Walldorf, 24 June 2019 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, plans to issue a corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 100 million. To this end, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board today passed the corresponding resolutions. The Management aims to take advantage of the favorable interest rates to secure and further optimize the medium to long-term financing structure at an early stage. The new bond has an interest rate of 7.50 %. The term is five years. The issue will take the form of a public offering in Luxembourg and Germany, in particular via the subscription functionality of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and a private placement with institutional investors. The public offering will be based on a securities prospectus, the approval of which is expected shortly from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg.

The bond shall be issued in conjunction with a voluntary exchange offer for holders of the Ekosem-Agrar Bond I (WKN: A1MLSJ / ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1), which will mature in 2021 and has an issue volume of EUR 50 million.

The investors of the Ekosem-Agrar Bond I accepting the exchange offer will receive a new bond 2019/2024 for each bond exchanged plus a cash payment consisting of an exchange premium of EUR 25.00 and the proportionate accrued interest. In addition, they will be granted an additional purchase option for the 2019/2024 bond. The subscription period for the public offering and the exchange offer are expected to run from 28 June to 26 July 2019.

The additional funds from the bond issue will be used to finance the purchase of farms and agricultural land.





