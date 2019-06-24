Log in
Ekosem Agrar : plans to issue a corporate bond

06/24/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Ekosem-Agrar plans to issue a corporate bond

24-Jun-2019 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar plans to issue a corporate bond

Walldorf, 24 June 2019 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, plans to issue a corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 100 million. To this end, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board today passed the corresponding resolutions. The Management aims to take advantage of the favorable interest rates to secure and further optimize the medium to long-term financing structure at an early stage. The new bond has an interest rate of 7.50 %. The term is five years. The issue will take the form of a public offering in Luxembourg and Germany, in particular via the subscription functionality of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and a private placement with institutional investors. The public offering will be based on a securities prospectus, the approval of which is expected shortly from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg.

The bond shall be issued in conjunction with a voluntary exchange offer for holders of the Ekosem-Agrar Bond I (WKN: A1MLSJ / ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1), which will mature in 2021 and has an issue volume of EUR 50 million.

The investors of the Ekosem-Agrar Bond I accepting the exchange offer will receive a new bond 2019/2024 for each bond exchanged plus a cash payment consisting of an exchange premium of EUR 25.00 and the proportionate accrued interest. In addition, they will be granted an additional purchase option for the 2019/2024 bond. The subscription period for the public offering and the exchange offer are expected to run from 28 June to 26 July 2019.

The additional funds from the bond issue will be used to finance the purchase of farms and agricultural land.

 

Ekosem-Agrar Contact

Adrian Schairer // T: +49 (0) 6227 3585 936 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de

Irina Makey // Ekosem-Agrar AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3585 919 // E: irina.makey@ekosem-agrar.de

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de

24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33
Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18
E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de
ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5
WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 829905

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

829905  24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
