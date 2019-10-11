El Diario/La Prensa Honors Outstanding Latinos

El “Campeon de los Hispanos” Celebrates its Sixteenth Annual EL Awards Luncheon

El Diario will recognize the achievements of 17 recipients at the Sixteenth Annual EL Awards luncheon. This event will take place at the exclusive Grand Havana Room in New York City, NY. The honorees will be featured in a special supplement, which will be available in the Sunday edition of El Diario, on October 13, 2019.

In the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month, El Diario created the El Award, a recognition that celebrates the achievements of Latino Men in the tri state area and their contribution to our community. Over 300 men have been recognized by El Diario in the last decade. This program has successfully created a group of role models for the new generations to look up to and realize that everything is possible with dedication and hard work.

Our honorees come from different backgrounds and industries. Among this year’s recipients there are lead singer and founder of Oro Solido, Raul Acosta, Former NBA Player, Felipe Lopez, Chairman Board of directors statewide of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey, Luis de la Hoz, Director of Cardiac Institute of Wellness and Prevention at Montefiore, Eliscer Guzman, Consul for Press and Public Affairs at Consulate General of Mexico in New York, Carlos Gerardo Izzo, among others.

“It is hard to find an area in which a Latino man does not stand out, as is evident from this year’s list of honorees. From fashion designers to physicians, from executives to community leaders, entrepreneurs and athletes, Hispanics integrate into New York’s social fabric without losing our identity.” said Ivan Adaime, CEO of ImpreMedia, the parent company of El Diario.

Sponsors: Gorayeb & Associates, Coca Cola, Major League Soccer and Univision NY.

About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About impreMedia

impreMedia is the leading Hispanic news and information company in the U.S. in online and print. impreMedia's multi-platform offerings range from online to video, social media, mobile, audio, newspapers and magazines. The network is also the nation's largest Hispanic newspaper publisher with newspapers in top U.S. Hispanic markets, reaching 15 markets total that represent 59% of the U.S. Hispanic population. Its leading publications include La Opinión in Los Angeles, and El Diario in New York, For more information, visit: www.impremedia.net.

