El Dorado Irrigation District : Drinking Water Service Announcement - Low Water Pressure Possible Outage in Cameron Park

We regret the inconvenience, but due to an emergency water line break, we are performing system repairs in the Cameron Park area affecting Granada Dr., Pasada Rd., and Granada Ct.

At this time there is not an estimate of when the repairs will be completed.

During this time, you may experience low water pressure or loss of water service. If you have water service, please conserve water by only using it for essential purposes.

If your water looks cloudy or dirty, do not drink it or use it for food preparation or personal hygiene purposes.

When normal pressure is restored, you might experience a slight discoloration in the water or the presence of air in the system. To correct this, allow one outside tap to run until the water is clear or the air has escaped.

Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated.