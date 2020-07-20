Log in
El Paseo South Gate has you Covered

07/20/2020 | 08:05am EDT

SOUTH GATE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Did you leave your mask at home or in the car? El Paseo South Gate has you covered. Starting July 17, 2020, they are providing free masks to shoppers as part of their "Stay Safe at El Paseo South Gate" campaign.

El Paseo South Gate Shopping Center

"We want to make it easy for everyone in our community to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask," says Doreen Galchutt, Property Manager at El Paseo South Gate. "By providing free masks, we hope that our tenants and their customers will feel more at ease to shop, dine and use the other services provided at El Paseo South Gate."

"We want to make it easy for everyone in our community to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask," says Doreen Galchutt, Property Manager at El Paseo South Gate. "By providing free masks, we hope that our tenants and their customers will feel more at ease to shop, dine and use the other services provided at El Paseo South Gate."

For more information about the Free Mask promotion, go to https://elpaseosouthgate.com/facemask

El Paseo South Gate is a regional shopping center located at 8634 Garfield Ave, South Gate, CA 90280, providing a broad range of shopping, dining and services to the community.

Go to https://elpaseosouthgate.com/ for a list of stores, restaurants and services provided.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/el-paseo-south-gate-has-you-covered/
