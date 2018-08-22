El Paso County TX : SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARRESTS TWO WANTED SUBJECTS

[Attachment]

SHERIFF'S OFFICE ARRESTS

TWO WANTED SUBJECTS

August 21, 2018

El Paso, TX - On Monday, August 20, 2018, Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives arrested two individuals in far east El Paso County.

Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram near Desert Meadows Rd. when the driver of the vehicle disregarded deputies and continued driving.

Sheriff's Office Office detectives assisted deputies by following the truck into the desert area near Krag St. and Greg Dr. ultimately locating the abandoned truck.

Detectives and deputies continued to search the desert area on foot and subsequently located the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

Both individuals were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Miguel Flores, age 62, was booked for Evading Arrest and an outstanding warrant for CAP/Theft Prop >=$750

Victor Navarro, age 29, was booked for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle, Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info, and outstanding warrants for Theft Prop =$2500

No other information is available at this time.