Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

El Paso County TX : SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARRESTS TWO WANTED SUBJECTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:52am CEST

[Attachment]

SHERIFF'S OFFICE ARRESTS

TWO WANTED SUBJECTS

August 21, 2018

El Paso, TX - On Monday, August 20, 2018, Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives arrested two individuals in far east El Paso County.

Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram near Desert Meadows Rd. when the driver of the vehicle disregarded deputies and continued driving.

Sheriff's Office Office detectives assisted deputies by following the truck into the desert area near Krag St. and Greg Dr. ultimately locating the abandoned truck.

Detectives and deputies continued to search the desert area on foot and subsequently located the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

Both individuals were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Miguel Flores, age 62, was booked for Evading Arrest and an outstanding warrant for CAP/Theft Prop >=$750

Victor Navarro, age 29, was booked for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle, Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info, and outstanding warrants for Theft Prop =$2500

No other information is available at this time.

[Attachment][Attachment]

Disclaimer

El Paso County, TX published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aOil rises on U.S. crude inventories, Iran sanctions worries
RE
03:23aJapan, China seek to restart, expand FX swap line in sign of warming ties
RE
03:21aMexico's new government wants fintech, banks to help financial inclusion
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aEUROBODALLA SHIRE COUNCIL : Free household problem waste drop-off for recycling | Surf Beach
PU
03:07aHAMPSHIRE PARK DISTRICT : New Plans for Tuscany Woods Park
PU
03:03aPaul Manafort Guilty of Eight Counts of Fraud--12th Update
DJ
03:02aCOLLIER COUNTY FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots
PU
02:57aROGER F WICKER : Wicker Supports EPA’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
2CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
3TURKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. : TURKIYE HALK BANKASI : Business groups urge Trump, Erdogan to meet as dispute hits..
4UNILEVER (NL) : COLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, KEY GROWTH FACTORS, ONGOING TRENDS, MARKET PERSPECTIVE A..
5RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : MEDICAL ELECTRONICS 2018 MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH AND TOP KEY PLAYER GROWT..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.