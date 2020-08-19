Log in
El Paso Electric : Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

08/19/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Third report to capture Company’s sustainability efforts

El Paso Electric (EPE) today released its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report, an annual publication that captures the Company’s recent energy and environmental accomplishments. As part of an ongoing effort to track, measure and report sustainability metrics, the report provides the community insight into EPE’s sustainability performance and carbon reduction goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005745/en/

El Paso Electric releases its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

El Paso Electric releases its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At EPE, operating sustainably means protecting our environment, supporting our communities, engaging our employees, and serving our customers while maintaining focus on long-term carbon reduction goals,” says EPE’s Director of Sustainability Jessica Christianson. “EPE has been a leader in low carbon generation and must remain so moving forward. We began 2019 by implementing plans to expand our renewable energy portfolio, which is outlined in our 2019 Sustainability Report along with other highlights.”

As member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), EPE voluntarily reports Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics in accordance with EEI’s industry-focused reporting practices. EPE incorporates EEI’s template into the report to ensure the information provided is consistent across the electric utility industry.

Some of the most notable achievements over the last year include:

  • Plans to diversify the Company’s generation resources by expanding our renewable energy portfolio.
  • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recognition of EPE as an ENERGY STAR® Market Leader for our commitment to promote energy efficient construction, supporting 400 new ENERGY STAR® certified homes.
  • The 46,794 MWh of energy savings from EPE’s energy efficiency programs, which avoided more than 26,000 short tons of CO2e emissions and conserved more than 22 million gallons of water.
  • EPE’s support of more than 170 civic and charitable programs through our Community Partner Program. In 2019, our employees volunteered over 7,500 hours of their time and we awarded over $1.2 million in community grants focusing on economic development; education/STEAM; neighborhood and civic associations; and environmental and wildlife initiatives that positively impacted the well-being of our region.

The report details additional EPE initiatives and achievements such as the integration of electric and hybrid vehicles in the Company’s fleet, being recognized as an industry leader in the J.D. Power 2019 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study and the Company’s Summer College and High School Internship Program.

To read the full report, click here.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 437,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Facebook @ElPasoElectric | www.epelectric.com | Twitter @ElPasoElectric


© Business Wire 2020
