El Salvador : Technical Assistance Report-The Capacity Development National Accounts Statistics Mission »

IMF Country Report No. 20/216
EL SALVADOR
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-THE CAPACITY
July 2020
DEVELOPMENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STATISTICS MISSION
This Technical Assistance report on El Salvador was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed on May 2018.
© 2020 International Monetary Fund
EL SALVADOR
JUNE 2019
REPORT ON THE CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STATISTICS MISSION (MAY 14-18, 2018)
Prepared by Francisco Sabido
The contents of this report constitute technical advice provided by the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the authorities of El Salvador (the "TA recipient") in response to their request for technical assistance. This report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof may be disclosed by the IMF to IMF Executive Directors and members of their staff, as well as to other agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, and upon their request, to World Bank staff, and other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest [including members of the CAPTAC-DR Steering Committee], unless the TA recipient specifically objects to such disclosure (see Operational Guidelines for the Dissemination of Technical Assistance Information). Publication or Disclosure of this report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof to parties outside the IMF other than agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, World Bank staff, other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest [including members of the CAPTAC-DR Steering Committee], shall require the explicit consent of the TA recipient and the IMF's Statistics Department.
REGIONAL TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER FOR CENTRAL AMERICA, PANAMA
AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
EL SALVADOR
Glossary ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3
SUMMARY OF MISSION OUTCOMES AND PRIORITY RECOMMENDATIONS___________________ 4
RECOMMENDATIONS ___________________________________________________________________________________ 4
COMPILATION OF INPUT-OUTPUT TABLE ___________________________________________________________ 5
A. Creation of a Work Plan to Compile the IOT _________________________________________________________ 5
B. Valuation Table Estimation ____________________________________________________________________________ 5
C. Construction of the Import Use Table, Valued CIF___________________________________________________ 7
D. Inconsistencies Detected ______________________________________________________________________________ 8
E. Compilation of Input-Output Table ___________________________________________________________________ 8
F. Monitoring of the National Accounts System of El Salvador 2005 ________________________________ 10
DETAILED TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT AND RECOMMENDATIONS ______________________________ 11
A. Officials Who Participated in the Mission ___________________________________________________________ 12
TABLE
1. Priority Recommendations_____________________________________________________________________________ 5
EL SALVADOR
Glossary
2008 SNA
System of National Accounts 2008
CAPTAC-DR
Regional Technical Assistance Center for Central America, Panama and the
Dominican Republic
CBR
Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador
CIF
Cost, Insurance and Freight
DIGESTYC
General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses
DNA
Department of National Accounts [Spanish abbreviation DCN]
IMF
International Monetary Fund
IOT
Input-Output Table
NPISH
Non-profit Institutions Serving Households
SUT
Supply and Use Table
TA
Technical Assistance
VAT
Value-Added Tax
