El Salvador : Technical Assistance Report-The Capacity Development National Accounts Statistics Mission »

IMF Country Report No. 20/216

EL SALVADOR

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-THE CAPACITY

July 2020

DEVELOPMENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STATISTICS MISSION

This Technical Assistance report on El Salvador was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed on May 2018.

EL SALVADOR

JUNE 2019

REPORT ON THE CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STATISTICS MISSION (MAY 14-18, 2018)

Prepared by Francisco Sabido

The contents of this report constitute technical advice provided by the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the authorities of El Salvador (the "TA recipient") in response to their request for technical assistance. This report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof may be disclosed by the IMF to IMF Executive Directors and members of their staff, as well as to other agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, and upon their request, to World Bank staff, and other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest [including members of the CAPTAC-DR Steering Committee], unless the TA recipient specifically objects to such disclosure (see Operational Guidelines for the Dissemination of Technical Assistance Information). Publication or Disclosure of this report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof to parties outside the IMF other than agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, World Bank staff, other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest [including members of the CAPTAC-DR Steering Committee], shall require the explicit consent of the TA recipient and the IMF's Statistics Department.

REGIONAL TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER FOR CENTRAL AMERICA, PANAMA

AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

EL SALVADOR

CONTENTS

Glossary ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3

SUMMARY OF MISSION OUTCOMES AND PRIORITY RECOMMENDATIONS___________________ 4

RECOMMENDATIONS ___________________________________________________________________________________ 4

COMPILATION OF INPUT-OUTPUT TABLE ___________________________________________________________ 5

A. Creation of a Work Plan to Compile the IOT _________________________________________________________ 5

B. Valuation Table Estimation ____________________________________________________________________________ 5

C. Construction of the Import Use Table, Valued CIF___________________________________________________ 7

D. Inconsistencies Detected ______________________________________________________________________________ 8

E. Compilation of Input-Output Table ___________________________________________________________________ 8

F. Monitoring of the National Accounts System of El Salvador 2005 ________________________________ 10

DETAILED TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT AND RECOMMENDATIONS ______________________________ 11

A. Officials Who Participated in the Mission ___________________________________________________________ 12

TABLE

1. Priority Recommendations_____________________________________________________________________________ 5

Glossary 2008 SNA System of National Accounts 2008 CAPTAC-DR Regional Technical Assistance Center for Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic CBR Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador CIF Cost, Insurance and Freight DIGESTYC General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses DNA Department of National Accounts [Spanish abbreviation DCN] IMF International Monetary Fund IOT Input-Output Table NPISH Non-profit Institutions Serving Households SUT Supply and Use Table TA Technical Assistance VAT Value-Added Tax

