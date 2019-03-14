Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

El Salvador top court suspends scrapping of Taiwan trade accord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:37am EDT

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's highest court on Wednesday temporarily suspended the cancellation of a free trade pact with Taiwan, after the Central American nation's sugar industry sought an injunction, arguing the move would hurt its business interests.

In August, the United States criticized El Salvador's decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China, saying the change was of grave concern to Washington.

El Salvador's sugar chamber asked the country's highest court for the injunction, saying the December decision by President Salvador Sanchez Ceren to cancel the trade deal put in jeopardy the industry's property rights and legal security.

Sanchez Ceren's government order would have canceled the accord on March 15. The free trade agreement gives El Salvador an 80,000-tonne, tariff-free quota to export sugar to Taiwan.

Officials of El Salvador's government were not immediately available to comment.

In Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said it was "pleased to see the current development direction of the case" and would respect the legal process as it developed.

Political outsider Nayib Bukele was elected in February as El Salvador's next president, bringing an end to a two-party system that has prevailed in the violence-plagued country for three decades. He will take office in June.

Last month, a member of his team said Bukele would assess whether the country should maintain diplomatic relations with China.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it would continue to pay close attention to the development of the political situation in El Salvador.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China has relations with all countries, including El Salvador, on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and not interfering in domestic affairs.

The establishment of relations between the two countries had not been easy and should be "cherished" by both sides, he added.

China respects El Salvador's choices and expects to work with its new government on the basis of mutual respect and equality to advance the healthy development of relations, Lu said.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in TAIPEI and Michael Martina in BEIJING; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler and Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aChina's property tax will be city-based, with minimum tax-free threshold - senior lawmaker
RE
03:48aFrench February inflation revised up to 1.6 percent
RE
03:45aIn Kenya push, France seals business deals worth over 2 billion euros
RE
03:44aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
03:44aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Governor Yi Gang and Three Deputy Governors Answer Press Questions on Financial Reform and Development (Part II)
PU
03:37aEl Salvador top court suspends scrapping of Taiwan trade accord
RE
03:34aGerman Inflation Stable at 1.7% on Year in February
DJ
03:27aFCA to curtail investment platform exit fees
RE
03:25aDebenhams will consider Sports Direct loan offer
RE
03:20aRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND : RDIF and partners invest in metals and mining company Intergeo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Raises Dividend as 2018 Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.